Guest Opinion: Rather than focus on reparations, let's lift everyone up

The USA Today editorial exploring reparations had some good thoughts but did not take them far enough. By focusing on the needs of the Black community, it missed the opportunity to make the case for programs that would benefit all groups and, by doing so, avoid the conflict that would certainly otherwise arise since many other groups would also feel deserving of extra resources (Native Americans in particular).

There were various recommendations. One was that Black families be given vouchers so that they could attend the school of their choice. They could go outside their neighborhood with a poor school situation to a private school or a public school in a different district which might be much better. A fabulous suggestion, but why limit it to Black families? Why shouldn’t all families have this capability? If they did, the bad schools would shrivel up and die and the better ones would prosper from increased attendance. The free market would work just like it functions for other businesses. Such voucher programs do exist in scattered places across the country with apparently good results. Unfortunately, they are bitterly fought by the nation’s largest union (the NEA — the teacher’s union), which fights against charter schools. They are protecting their turf. We must get beyond their opposition. It was also recommended that money be provided to hire better teachers. But if we mix in some more talented teachers into the existing education bureaucracy (local to national level), what do you think will happen? I would suggest that the bureaucracy will eventually smother them. The system needs to change first.

Another recommendation is that the nation invest in more affordable housing in all neighborhoods. I presume the article means single family units and maybe duplexes rather than the mammoth public housing apartments of the past. Great, but how do you make housing more affordable? Well, one start would be to reduce the cost of construction. It has been reported, for example, that, in California, 20% of the cost of new construction is actually unnecessary and due only to archaic building codes, arbitrary zoning ordinances and regulations that provide little value. Rather than piling a subsidy on a bloated system, let’s correct the problems that have accumulated first. This would automatically help everybody and avoid Black vs. everyone else tensions.

At several points in the article it was mentioned that the role of government has greatly added to the abuse Black families have suffered. Again, I would note that these same government programs have had a similar effect on other people too. But the elephant in the room is not being talked about. In our nation’s largest cities with the worst problems (just go down the list-New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, etc.) the “government” has been entrenched Democratic machines for the last 60 years (dating back to the launch of the Great Society programs). The voters in these cities need to break away from electing the same party machine people over and over if they expect anything to fundamentally change.

Focusing on reparations just for the Black community may make some people feel good and righteous but we need to address the root causes of our problems in education and housing and correct them and elevate everyone. Just throwing money onto our existing structures to hopefully benefit one group will cause resentment in the other communities and thus will ultimately bring failure once again. Fundamental changes to the way we currently do things must be part of any plan.

Dick Sakulich is a resident of Doylestown and a member of The Intelligencer/Courier Times Editorial Board.