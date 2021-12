Newly promoted Norwich City returned to the foot of the Premier League table on Sunday afternoon with a 3-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur. The scoreline perhaps doesn't do justice to what was a very competent performance from the Canaries, and there was nothing they could have done about the opener as Lucas Moura powered home one of the goals of the season thus far. However Norwich let themselves down in both boxes, missing a handful of good chances at one end and letting in two further goals from Davinson Sanchez and Heung-min Son at the other.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO