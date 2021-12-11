Faith Hill And Tim McGraw Look So Different Now—Fans Are Freaking Out!

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill may be well-known celebs, but fans were shocked to see how different the pair looked when they graced the cover of People for the December issue in which they discussed their 25 year marriage and respective careers. Hill, who typically wears her blonde hair in longer waves rocked tighter curls as the cover star, and McGraw grew out a beard and mustache, completely changing his look.

After People shared the highly edited shot to their Instagram page, fans were quick to point out the singers’ seemingly transformed faces, quipping that they hardly recognized Hill at all. “Find Faith…because that can’t be her,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Love them both. That looks like Tim but that doesn’t look like Faith. Is it the makeup or something. Don’t know.”

Despite the onslaught of negative comments, some commenters were fans of Hill’s new look, writing, “For everyone saying she’s had work done she hasn’t! It’s her darker natural hair she’s embracing and if you zoom in you see her wrinkles! They edited her a little to much but sorry to disappoint, Faith has had ZERO work done she’s a natural beauty!!!!!!”

Looks aside, Hill and McGraw gave a candid interview for this month’s issue of People , opening up about the secrets to success within their marriage in comparison to their characters on the upcoming show 1883 , the prequel to hit series Yellowstone . The pair will play a couple in the new series which is set to air on December 19th on Paramount+, with McGraw saying of the project, “I’ve never had so much fun in my life.”

As this is the first acting endeavor they’ve embarked on together, Hill said they worked hard to keep their professional and their personal life separate. “We have made it a point not to work on our scenes together until we’re on set, It’s important that we react to one another naturally as characters, not as husband and wife.”

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill may be well-known celebs, but fans were shocked to see how different the pair looked when they graced the cover of People for the December issue in which they discussed their 25 year marriage and respective careers. Hill, who typically wears her blonde hair in longer waves rocked tighter curls as the cover star, and McGraw grew out a beard and mustache, completely changing his look.

After People shared the highly edited shot to their Instagram page, fans were quick to point out the singers’ seemingly transformed faces, quipping that they hardly recognized Hill at all. “Find Faith…because that can’t be her,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Love them both. That looks like Tim but that doesn’t look like Faith. Is it the makeup or something. Don’t know.”

Despite the onslaught of negative comments, some commenters were fans of Hill’s new look, writing, “For everyone saying she’s had work done she hasn’t! It’s her darker natural hair she’s embracing and if you zoom in you see her wrinkles! They edited her a little to much but sorry to disappoint, Faith has had ZERO work done she’s a natural beauty!!!!!!”

Looks aside, Hill and McGraw gave a candid interview for this month’s issue of People , opening up about the secrets to success within their marriage in comparison to their characters on the upcoming show 1883 , the prequel to hit series Yellowstone . The pair will play a couple in the new series which is set to air on December 19th on Paramount+, with McGraw saying of the project, “I’ve never had so much fun in my life.”

As this is the first acting endeavor they’ve embarked on together, Hill said they worked hard to keep their professional and their personal life separate. “We have made it a point not to work on our scenes together until we’re on set, It’s important that we react to one another naturally as characters, not as husband and wife.”