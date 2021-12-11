ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Faith Hill And Tim McGraw Look So Different Now—Fans Are Freaking Out!

By Merrell Readman
shefinds
shefinds
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wfL0c_0dKArDAy00

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill may be well-known celebs, but fans were shocked to see how different the pair looked when they graced the cover of People for the December issue in which they discussed their 25 year marriage and respective careers. Hill, who typically wears her blonde hair in longer waves rocked tighter curls as the cover star, and McGraw grew out a beard and mustache, completely changing his look.

After People shared the highly edited shot to their Instagram page, fans were quick to point out the singers’ seemingly transformed faces, quipping that they hardly recognized Hill at all. “Find Faith…because that can’t be her,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Love them both. That looks like Tim but that doesn’t look like Faith. Is it the makeup or something. Don’t know.”

Despite the onslaught of negative comments, some commenters were fans of Hill’s new look, writing, “For everyone saying she’s had work done she hasn’t! It’s her darker natural hair she’s embracing and if you zoom in you see her wrinkles! They edited her a little to much but sorry to disappoint, Faith has had ZERO work done she’s a natural beauty!!!!!!”

Looks aside, Hill and McGraw gave a candid interview for this month’s issue of People , opening up about the secrets to success within their marriage in comparison to their characters on the upcoming show 1883 , the prequel to hit series Yellowstone . The pair will play a couple in the new series which is set to air on December 19th on Paramount+, with McGraw saying of the project, “I’ve never had so much fun in my life.”

As this is the first acting endeavor they’ve embarked on together, Hill said they worked hard to keep their professional and their personal life separate. “We have made it a point not to work on our scenes together until we’re on set, It’s important that we react to one another naturally as characters, not as husband and wife.”

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill may be well-known celebs, but fans were shocked to see how different the pair looked when they graced the cover of People for the December issue in which they discussed their 25 year marriage and respective careers. Hill, who typically wears her blonde hair in longer waves rocked tighter curls as the cover star, and McGraw grew out a beard and mustache, completely changing his look.

After People shared the highly edited shot to their Instagram page, fans were quick to point out the singers’ seemingly transformed faces, quipping that they hardly recognized Hill at all. “Find Faith…because that can’t be her,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Love them both. That looks like Tim but that doesn’t look like Faith. Is it the makeup or something. Don’t know.”

Despite the onslaught of negative comments, some commenters were fans of Hill’s new look, writing, “For everyone saying she’s had work done she hasn’t! It’s her darker natural hair she’s embracing and if you zoom in you see her wrinkles! They edited her a little to much but sorry to disappoint, Faith has had ZERO work done she’s a natural beauty!!!!!!”

Looks aside, Hill and McGraw gave a candid interview for this month’s issue of People , opening up about the secrets to success within their marriage in comparison to their characters on the upcoming show 1883 , the prequel to hit series Yellowstone . The pair will play a couple in the new series which is set to air on December 19th on Paramount+, with McGraw saying of the project, “I’ve never had so much fun in my life.”

As this is the first acting endeavor they’ve embarked on together, Hill said they worked hard to keep their professional and their personal life separate. “We have made it a point not to work on our scenes together until we’re on set, It’s important that we react to one another naturally as characters, not as husband and wife.”

Comments / 3

Related
Hello Magazine

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Christmas tree inside sprawling mansion is simply out of this world

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have shared small glimpses into their impressive homes, but we can't forget one particular room inside their sprawling family mansion. In a video shared on Instagram last year, singer Faith paid tribute to her husband by totally transforming the living room of their home in Tennessee, draping fairy lights across the floor to add mood lighting as they enjoyed a romantic dance.
CELEBRITIES
People

Faith Hill Opens Up About Losing Her Father to Lewy Body Dementia: 'Tim Would Visit Him Daily'

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's marriage has remained strong and steady through rough patches in both of their lives. Looking back on their 25 years of marriage, "We just feel fortunate and blessed and grateful for our kids and all the things we've gone through, the ups and downs" McGraw, 54, tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story of the life he and his wife have built together.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Tim Mcgraw
HollywoodLife

Faith Hill Stuns With Darker Curly Hair In A Ponytail While Tim McGraw Rocks Bushy Beard At Premiere Of ‘1883’

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw wowed when they stopped and posed at the premiere of their new show ‘1883’ while looking almost unrecognizable yet still gorgeous and stylish. Faith Hill, 54, and Tim McGraw, 54, were a highlight at the premiere of the new Paramount+ series 1883, which they both star in, at Encore Beach Club at Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada. The singers posed for photos while holding onto each other and showing off fashionable looks that didn’t include some of their usual signature features. Faith rocked darker curly hair, which is definitely different from the lighter straight tresses we’re used to seeing on her, and Tim flaunted a much fuller beard than he usually sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

Tim McGraw Shares Sweet Tribute to Daughter Audrey on Her Birthday

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrated their daughter Audrey's birthday on Monday with a pair of throwback tributes. Audrey is the youngest of the country power couple's three daughters and turned 20. They are also parents to Gracie, 24, and Maggie Elizabeth, 23. Audrey's birthday came just after she secured her first acting gig, starring in McGraw's "7500 OBO" music video.
CELEBRITIES
townandcountrymag.com

Fans Are Flipping Over a New '1883' Photo of Faith Hill

Yellowstone fans are living their best lives this December. Not only are they knee-deep in new episodes of the fourth season but they’re also patiently awaiting the premiere of 1883, the much-anticipated Yellowstone prequel. As a refresher, 1883 tells the story of James Dutton (played by Tim McGraw) and his...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beard#Yellowstone National Park#People Magazine#Paramount
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Faith Hill Says She Struggled Portraying ‘Intimate Moments’ With Husband Tim McGraw

You’d think 1883 star Faith Hill wouldn’t be so shy on-screen with her real-life husband. But it seems Hill wasn’t that comfortable filming the “intimate moments” between husband and wife on 1883, the Yellowstone prequel set for premiere later this month. What seems so authentic and effortless in real life with husband Tim McGraw isn’t easy to duplicate in front of cameras.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Whiskey Riff

Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Called “Unrecognizable” On Their ‘People Magazine’ Cover For Yellowstone Prequel, ‘1883’

There’s one thing about Tim McGraw that I’ve always found funny… I swear the guy looks like a completely different person in every picture and movie I see him in. For example, you got clean-shaven, suburban dad Tim in the hit movie The Blindside, the mullet/mustache Tim we all know and love from back in the ’90s, thick hillbilly Tim from the movie Four Christmases, and now, Tim is arguably in better shape than anybody in country music. And while […] The post Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Called “Unrecognizable” On Their ‘People Magazine’ Cover For Yellowstone Prequel, ‘1883’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
y100fm.com

1883 stars Tim McGraw + Faith Hill try to keep their real marriage separate from their on-screen one

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill both have plenty of experience acting separately, but in 1883 -- the new Paramount+ prequel to Yellowstone -- they're playing husband and wife. However, there are some key differences between their on-screen marriage and their real-life marriage, the couple explain in a new People interview. They try to keep things separate between their life at home and their life on set.
RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

Tom Hanks Enlists To Help Tim McGraw Battle Of Antietam Flashback In Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’

EXCLUSIVE: Slight spoiler alert. When the first two episodes of Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount+ Yellowstone prequel 1883 get their gala premiere tomorrow at Wynn Las Vegas, there will be a very familiar face in the second episode. A famous photograph of the carnage in the brutal Civil War Battle of Antietam comes to life, with Tim McGraw’s James Dutton character picking himself off the ground following the concussive conflict. A Confederate officer, Dutton can only sit dazed as he surveys death all around him. As Union troops approach, a gloved hand falls on Dutton’s shoulder. He looks up and it is...
MOVIES
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
119K+
Followers
1K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy