New NDS Must Focus on Competing ‘Where It Makes Sense’

Content Warning: The following piece mentions instances of police brutality, gun violence, false conviction, unlawful imprisonment, and the use of racial slurs. On Nov. 19, President Joe Biden pardoned two Thanksgiving turkeys named Peanut Butter and Jelly. Biden joked to the press that “instead of getting basted, these two turkeys are getting boosted.” For many, this tradition is a playful demonstration of the President’s power to restore faith in America. Starting during President Richard Nixon’s administration and cemented into tradition by President George H.W. Bush, there is no Thanksgiving without a little clemency being shown toward a turkey.
