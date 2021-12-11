ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stories of Hope: Roselyn Bustillos always has 'her nose in a book'

By From Staff Reports
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 2 days ago
At the beginning of the year, the FBHonors teachers came to me and to my sister and asked us to join FBHonors. My name is Roselyn Bustillos, and I am a student at Westside in the fourth grade. Since I got a 4 on my FSA in both reading and math, I was eligible to be in the program. It was very exciting to join FBHonors with my sister. We have a brother the same age which makes us triplets.

The teachers in Food Brings Hope often say that I always have a book in my hand and my nose in a book and that is true since reading is my favorite subject. Right now, I am reading "The Lost Track of Time" about a girl who is sick. I definitely want to graduate from high school and go to college. Writing is also a favorite thing for me to do and think it would be a great career to be an author of books.

More Stories of Hope

I really appreciate the help I get from Food Brings Hope after school. We meet five days a week. Since the FBH teachers help me after school, I have a better understanding of the subject when I go to class the next day. We also get to have recess time after school, and I can play with friends and have fun with them.

FBHonors is planning a trip for us in May to go to the Keys and stay at a science institute for four days. We must do a lot of studying about it before we will be able to go, so in FBHonors we spend a lot of time learning about science and technology.

During the holidays, we follow some Hispanic traditions such as making and eating Hispanic food with all the family coming together. My mother, dad, two sisters, brother and I love to celebrate and get a couple of gifts. I am wishing for a set of Legos this year because I have never had one. It may be a special surprise for me this year.

About this series: The FBH Community’s mission is to foster community organizations that proactively work to eradicate the causes of generational poverty. Programs such as Food Brings Hope, VCan, Pierson Family Literacy, Homes Bring Hope and the FBH Prosperity Initiative help hardworking families struggling with hunger, housing insecurity, underemployment and low levels of literacy. Overhead is covered by the Hosseini Family Foundation, so 100% of donations go directly to the programs and families. Throughout the holidays, The News-Journal is highlighting the organization by publishing the stories of some of its young participants. To donate to the organization, or to brighten the holidays by donating a gift to a child, email info@foodbringshope.org.

