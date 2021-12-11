ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Hamilton’s New Japan World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Junior 28 – Night Twenty-One 12.11.2021 Review

By Ian Hamilton
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHamilton’s New Japan World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Junior 28 – Night Twenty-One 12.11.2021 Review. Yuto Nakashima and Ryohei Oiwa went to a draw in 10:00 (**¾) Best of the Super Junior 28 – DOUKI pinned Master Wato in 11:49...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
f4wonline.com

NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 28 finals set

NJPW's Best of the Super Juniors 28 finals are set following the final block action today in Hyogo. Hiromu Takahashi and YOH finished atop the block and will face off in the finals on Wednesday, December 15 to determine the winner. Hiromu defeated former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Robbie Eagles...
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Sasha Banks Pins Becky Lynch After WWE SmackDown Goes Off the Air (Pics, Video)

– In the dark match main event after last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown went off the air, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Sasha Banks faced off in a Fatal 4-Way Match. Sasha Banks actually ended up winning a shocking upset, pinning Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch clean to win the match.
WWE
411mania.com

Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 12.09.21

-The 24/7 rules are suspended during this match as is the norm. Brooke ducks a lock-up and tries a take down, but gets elbowed in the head. She floats over Tamina in the corner and hits a dropkick. She snaps off some kicks and butchers a crucifix so bad it almost turns into a sunset flip. Ugh! Tamina lands a right hand, but gets caught with a standing enziguiri. She misses a handspring elbow for two, so Tamina powers her down for two. She pounds away on the mat as Brooke ends up on the floor. Back inside she hits the running butt splash in the corner for two and goes to a chinlock. Brooke fights back, but an elbow to the face ends that rally. Brooke flips out of a belly to back and works the knee. Tamina misses a charge in the corner and this time the handspring elbow connects. A second one into a faceplant gets a two count. Splash off the top misses and Tamina lights her up with a superkick for two. Tamina comes off the middle rope with a splash attempt, but Brooke gets her feet up and then finishes with a modified neckbreaker at 5:32.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taiji Ishimori
Person
Hiromu Takahashi
Person
Yujiro Takahashi
Person
Yoshinobu Kanemaru
Person
Samoa Joe
Person
Ryusuke Taguchi
Person
Hirooki Goto
Person
Robbie Eagles
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Boxer Knocked Out Of The Ring Through The Ropes

Robbie Davis won big tonight in the UK. In emphatic fashion it should be noted. Big respect to both boxers. When the end came it came decisively with Davis’ opponent knocked out through the ropes:. (Hat tip DAZN Boxing YouTube) Some punch. Solid night of boxing in the UK.
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling World

Rey Mysterio makes a big announcement

Rey Mysterio is undoubtedly one of the greatest wrestlers in wrestling history and is the best luchador of the last twenty years. The legend of Mexican origins returned to WWE in 2018 and from 2020 he also presented his son Dominik in the company who is gradually gaining more and more importance in the company.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Japan#Super Junior#Baseball#Combat#Douki#The Super Junior 28#Sho#Twitter
411mania.com

Backstage Rumor on WWE Booking Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for Day 1 Over Royal Rumble

– On last Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown, Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship was made official for the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event scheduled for Jan. 1. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer discussed the reasoning behind booking a Lesnar vs. Reigns rematch for the upcoming Day 1 show over a bigger event, such as Royal Rumble 2022, which is also scheduled for January.
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Raw Review 12.6.21

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. It’s a double main event week as have not just a title match but also a steel cage match to go with it. First up, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will defend her title against Liv Morgan in a match that has been treated as a big deal. Then Big E. will face Kevin Owens in a cage, which should be a heck of a spectacle. Let’s get to it.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Changing Raw Star’s Name?

When you watch WWE programming you never know when you might see the debut of a fresh face, and back in June fans saw Doudrop join the main roster alongside Eva Marie. Before Doudrop joined the main roster she was known to fans NXT UK fans as Piper Niven, and PWInsider is reporting that WWE recently filed to trademark “Piper Niven” which has created some speculation that she could be going back to her former ring name. In addition to Piper Niven WWE also filed to trademark the names Ivy Nile and Odyssey Jones.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Memphis Wrestling (1.26.1980) Review

-Originally aired January 26, 1980. -Your hosts are Lance Russell and Dave Brown. -Yay, this episode includes commercials! I feel like a subscription to Time Magazine now!. -The video quality is vastly improved over what I started with when I started these reviews, and now that I’ve seen referee Paul Morton in decent picture quality, this match looks like it’s being officiated by Popeye.
WWE
411mania.com

Mick Foley Praises Big E and Becky Lynch During WWE Raw

– WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley had some glowing comments for last night’s edition of WWE Raw, including the performances of WWE Champion Big E and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. You can see his tweets on Raw below. On Raw, Big E defeated Kevin Owens in a Cage...
WWE
f4wonline.com

NJPW World Tag League 2021 finals set

The finals of the 2021 NJPW World Tag League are set. Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI will face EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi in the finals on Wednesday, December 15. Goto and YOSHI-HASHI finished atop the block with 18 points, earning a place in the finals with today's win over IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi. EVIL and Yujiro finished the tournament at 16 points, but held head-to-head tiebreakers over the other two teams that also finished at 16. They secured a spot in the finals with a win today over Tetsuya Naito and SANADA.
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Jimmy Rave Passes Away At The Age of 39

PWInsider reports that Jimmy Rave, real name James Michael Guffey, has passed away at the age of 39. Rave has had a number of health issues related to drug addiction over the years, which resulted in his left arm and both legs getting amputated. Rave’s career started in 1999 and...
WWE
Bad Left Hook

Nonito Donaire vs Reymart Gaballo full fight video highlights: Watch Donaire knock out Gaballo

Nonito Donaire knocked out Reymart Gaballo with a fourth round body shot, successfully defending his WBC bantamweight title just under a month after his 39th birthday. Donaire doesn’t need to do anything more in boxing to secure his rightful place in the Hall of Fame, that’s just a matter of when he decides to retire from the ring, but he continues to fight at such a level that he’s just adding on top of his already set case for enshrinement.
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

WWE News: Brock Lesnar Destroys Sami Zayn On Smackdown, King Woods Gets New Crown

– Brock Lesnar opened tonight’s Smackdown by destroying Sami Zayn. Friday night’s episode saw Lesnar interrupt a segment by Zayn in which he was threatening to sue everyone over his being cost a WWE Universal Championship match last week. When Paul Heyman came out, Zayn ended up nearly attacking him before Lesnar came out and he ended up attacking Zayn:
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy