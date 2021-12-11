Hamilton’s New Japan World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Junior 28 – Night Twenty-One 12.11.2021 Review

-The 24/7 rules are suspended during this match as is the norm. Brooke ducks a lock-up and tries a take down, but gets elbowed in the head. She floats over Tamina in the corner and hits a dropkick. She snaps off some kicks and butchers a crucifix so bad it almost turns into a sunset flip. Ugh! Tamina lands a right hand, but gets caught with a standing enziguiri. She misses a handspring elbow for two, so Tamina powers her down for two. She pounds away on the mat as Brooke ends up on the floor. Back inside she hits the running butt splash in the corner for two and goes to a chinlock. Brooke fights back, but an elbow to the face ends that rally. Brooke flips out of a belly to back and works the knee. Tamina misses a charge in the corner and this time the handspring elbow connects. A second one into a faceplant gets a two count. Splash off the top misses and Tamina lights her up with a superkick for two. Tamina comes off the middle rope with a splash attempt, but Brooke gets her feet up and then finishes with a modified neckbreaker at 5:32.

WWE ・ 4 DAYS AGO