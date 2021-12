Thomas Tuchel has claimed Saul Niguez has needed time to adapt at Chelsea before hinting he is set for more game time in the coming weeks.The Spanish international was signed on loan from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day in the summer but has made only two Premier League appearances since.Tuchel has dismissed suggestions he was a "club signing" and revealed that with regular midfielders such as N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and perhaps Jorginho sidelined for a hectic festive schedule his time to contribute more is coming."I think every single player needs his time to adapt and Saul needed his...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO