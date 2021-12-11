ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Animals Kill More People in New York More Than Most Other States

By Yasmin Young
 2 days ago
10. New York - 124. According to Outforia's list, there are also three states with zero deaths caused by animals in the last 20 years, which is kind of hard to believe. Delaware, North Dakota and Rhode Island had no fatal animal attacks. The top five killer animals are...

