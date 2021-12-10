ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

GE recalls almost 145,000 ranges due to tip-over hazard

By Tricia Goss
KGUN 9
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn conjunction with the U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and the Government of Canada, GE Appliances, a Haier company, has announced a voluntary recall of specific free-standing and slide-in ranges. Around 132,000 gas and electric ranges in the U.S. and almost 13,000 in Canada with an improperly installed...

www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cumberland County Sentinel

Recall Roundup: Mailboxes recalled over laceration hazard

Decorative Christmas mailboxes sold at Target are being recalled because of a laceration hazard involving the mail slot, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The commission reported that Target is recalling the Letters to Santa mailboxes because the mail slot of the mailbox can be sharp. Target has...
CARLISLE, PA
boropark24.com

Frigg Silicone Pacifiers Recalled as Potential Safety Hazards

The Frigg manufacturer, of Denmark, is recalling its popular silicone pacifiers after some parents saw that the tops of pacifiers were partly detaching from the pacifiers' bases. Frigg fears that the tops of pacifiers will completely detach and create choking hazards. “The recall affects all silicone pacifiers sold between April...
ELECTRONICS
WEHT/WTVW

GE recalls slide-in and free-standing stoves

NATIONAL (WEHT) – GE Appliances, a Haier company, recalled to repair free-standing and slide-In ranges due to a tip-over hazard. The ranges can tip over when a heavy object is placed on an open oven door and the anti-tip-over bracket is not secured to the wall or floor, posing a tip-over hazard and risk of […]
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ge Appliances#Consumer Product#Cpsc#The Government Of Canada#Haier#Ge Ge Profile Caf
fox17.com

Over 300,000 earphones sold at Lowe's, Home Depot recalled due to fire, burn hazard

WASHINGTON, D.C.--Over 300,000 pairs of wireless earphones sold at Home Depot and Lowe's stores have been recalled due to burn and fire hazards. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports 301,800 units of the DeWalt Jobsite Pro Wireless Earphones have been recalled following at least 61 reports of the earphones overheating during charging or in use. There have also been 5 reports of the earphones catching fire and 4 reports of minor burn injuries.
ELECTRONICS
WTVC

Children's projector flashlights under recall due to choking hazards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Halo has recalled five models of children’s projector flashlights: Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Avengers and ESPN. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports the key chain with a flashlight projector on one end may pose ingestion and choking hazards if children access the button cell batteries from the flashlight.
NASHVILLE, TN
ABC4

RECALL ALERT: Wireless earphones, possible fire hazard

(ABC4) – DEWALT is recalling over 300,000 Jobsite Pro Wireless Earphones due to possible burn and fire hazards. The earphones, pictured above, have a black and yellow neckband with wired earbuds. According to the recall, the wireless earphones can overheat while charging or in use which can lead to burning and possible fire hazards. The […]
ELECTRONICS
foxlexington.com

Over 230,000 pounds of pork products recalled due to risk of listeria contamination

(NEXSTAR) — A company based in Michigan is recalling more than 234,000 pounds of pork products over possible listeria contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Sunday. Alexander & Hornung, a unit of Perdue Premium Meat Co., Inc., voluntarily recalled approximately 234,391 pounds of fully...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Hobby Lobby recalls White Wood Stools Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

Hobby Lobby recalls white wood stools due to the stools can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards. Consumers can contact Hobby Lobby Stores at 800-326-7931 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.hobbylobby.com and click on the “Recall” tab at the bottom of the page.
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Independent

‘He could have made it home’: Woman claims Amazon told boyfriend to stay for tornado that took his life

The girlfriend of one of the victims who was killed after a tornado led to the collapse of an Amazon warehouse in Illinois has reportedly claimed that her boyfriend was told by the company to stay there and not drive home until the storm passed.Former army veteran Larry Virden, 46, was one of the six people killed on Friday night after the tornado ripped off a major portion of a massive Amazon facility in Illinois.Cherie Jones, Virden’s girlfriend of 13 years, told the New York Post on Sunday that her boyfriend’s last text to her was almost 16 minutes before...
ENVIRONMENT
Popculture

Serious Ice Cream Recall Revealed by FDA

Another ice cream brand was hit with a serious recall over the weekend, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced. Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association (MDVA) recalled some of its Howling Cow Butter Almond Ice Cream Pints because they include soy and wheat ingredients, but no warning on the labels. People with an allergy or sensitivity to wheat or soy could have life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume products with the ingredients. The recall impacts ice cream sold in North Carolina and South Carolina.
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

Kroger Just Announced a Major New Vaccination Policy, Starting Jan. 1

The COVID pandemic has ebbed and flowed over the last two years—and with it, the precautions and policies put in place to slow the spread of the virus. In the past several months, vaccine mandates have been a major area of focus, with a number of cities barring unvaccinated people from entering indoor establishments or attending certain events. For their part, corporations have enacted separate rules for workers and customers, whether to encourage employees to get vaccinated or to prevent shoppers who haven't gotten a COVID shot from entering stores without masks. Now, supermarket chain Kroger has announced a major new vaccination policy of its own.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
foodpoisonjournal.com

Pepperoni recalled due to Bacillus cereus

Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp., doing business as Margherita Meats, Inc., an Omaha, Neb. establishment, is recalling approximately 10,990 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) pepperoni products that may be adulterated with Bacillus cereus (B. cereus), the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The RTE unsliced...
OMAHA, NE
investing.com

3 Stocks to Buy on Morgan Stanley’s Prediction that the Metaverse Will be Worth $8 Trillion

The metaverse is gaining steam with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) changing its name and companies investing in building the new digital frontier. Moreover, metaverse or virtual reality is being used in several industries, especially in real estate. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) expects the metaverse to be an $8 trillion addressable market soon. Hence, investing in fundamentally sound metaverse stocks Microsoft (MSFT), Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) could be profitable.The metaverse refers to a centralized virtual world parallel to the physical world of reality. Either in virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR), or on a screen, the metaverse is predicted to provide an overlap of the physical and digital realities, which has been gaining massive interest lately. Facebook has recently rebranded to Meta, changing its name to Meta Platforms Inc. (FB). “We believe the Metaverse will be the successor to the mobile internet,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy