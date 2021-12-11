US tornadoes: 50 people ‘likely’ killed, says Kentucky governor

At least 50 people have been killed in a series of devastating tornadoes that hit Kentucky and other US states on Friday evening and early Saturday, according to the southern state’s governor.

In a press conference on Saturday morning, Andy Beshear said Kentucky was “nearing the end of the most severe tornado event” in the state’s history.

“We believe our death toll from this event will exceed 50 Kentuckians,” he said.

This figure would “probably end up closer to 70 to 100 lost lives”, Mr Beshear added.