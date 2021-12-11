ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US tornadoes: 50 people ‘likely’ killed, says Kentucky governor

At least 50 people have been killed in a series of devastating tornadoes that hit Kentucky and other US states on Friday evening and early Saturday, according to the southern state’s governor.

In a press conference on Saturday morning, Andy Beshear said Kentucky was “nearing the end of the most severe tornado event” in the state’s history.

“We believe our death toll from this event will exceed 50 Kentuckians,” he said.

This figure would “probably end up closer to 70 to 100 lost lives”, Mr Beshear added.

Toby T.
2d ago

Wow! This is just heart breaking. I have Family in both States & sure hope they are all ok!! My deepest Condolences & Prayers to all the Families & Friends! This is such a tragedy! Prayers to all!!🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

BidenSuxKamalaSwallows
2d ago

Conditions came together to form a disastrous tornado outbreak in December. Very unusual. We get tornados in December but record breaking outbreaks? Not so much.

Enid Salvo
2d ago

What an utter nightmare these " acts of nature" are....Mother Nature's wrath.

