Kentucky death toll likely ’70-100 lost lives’ after tornado, Gov. Beshear says

FRANKFORT, KY. (WKRN) – More than 50 people are dead from tornados that hit Western Kentucky overnight Friday into Saturday morning, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed.

The hardest-hit county in Kentucky is Mayfield , Governor Beshear said in a press conference held at 4 a.m. Saturday. He described the area as “devastated.”

A roof reportedly collapsed at a candle factory resulting in mass casualties. The governor stated that the death toll has exceeded 50 Kentuckians and that the outlook may be closer to 70-100 lost lives.

181 national guardsmen have been deployed for search, extractions, and debris clearance.

