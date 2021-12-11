Kentucky death toll likely ’70-100 lost lives’ after tornado, Gov. Beshear says
FRANKFORT, KY. (WKRN) – More than 50 people are dead from tornados that hit Western Kentucky overnight Friday into Saturday morning, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed.
The hardest-hit county in Kentucky is Mayfield , Governor Beshear said in a press conference held at 4 a.m. Saturday. He described the area as “devastated.”‘Loss of life’ expected in Western Kentucky following tornado event
A roof reportedly collapsed at a candle factory resulting in mass casualties. The governor stated that the death toll has exceeded 50 Kentuckians and that the outlook may be closer to 70-100 lost lives.
181 national guardsmen have been deployed for search, extractions, and debris clearance.
