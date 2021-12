We are rounding out this year’s book club with You Better Be Lightning, a gorgeous new poetry collection by Andrea Gibson. The poems are about love, gender, illness, and even basketball. Andrea is an award-winning poet who is widely known for their spoken word performances. We talk about what it has been like to lose the magic of live events during the pandemic and how they see their role as a poet and activist.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 7 DAYS AGO