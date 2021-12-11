ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky tornado death toll likely '70-100 lost lives,' Gov. Beshear says

By Laura Schweizer, Sebastian Posey
 2 days ago

FRANKFORT, KY. (WKRN) – More than 50 people are dead from tornados that hit Western Kentucky overnight Friday into Saturday morning, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed.

Multiple counties were affected by the storms. One of the hardest-hit cities in Kentucky was Mayfield , Governor Beshear said in a press conference , describing the area as “devastated.”

A roof reportedly collapsed at a candle factory resulting in mass casualties. The governor stated that the death toll has exceeded 50 Kentuckians but will, “probably end up closer to 70-100 lost lives.”

181 national guardsmen have been deployed for search, extractions, and debris clearance.

Lexington Herald-Leader

Drone footage shows storm damage in Bowling Green, KY

A strong line of storms swept through Bowling Green, KY, during the early morning hours of Saturday, December 11th, 2021. NWS Survey teams are currently assessing the damage and have a preliminary rating of EF-3 for this tornado in Bowling Green, KY.
BBC

Kentucky tornadoes: Death toll likely to pass 100, governor says

The death toll from powerful tornadoes that devastated towns in Kentucky is likely to pass 100, the governor says, as hope of finding survivors wanes. Andy Beshear said this was the most devastating tornado event in the state's history, with at least 80 confirmed deaths. "Nothing that was standing in...
Kentucky officials give update on deadly tornado aftermath

Beshear: Tornado death toll climbs to 74

Beshear: Tornado death toll climbs to 74

Beshear: Tornado death toll climbs to 74

Ohio Task Force 1 activated to assist with Kentucky tornadoes

Beshear: Tornado death toll climbs to 74

Beshear: Tornado death toll climbs to 74

Beshear: Tornado death toll climbs to 74

64 Confirmed Dead In Kentucky Tornado Outbreak

Beshear: Tornado death toll climbs to 74

