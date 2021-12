In celebration of Detroit Red Wings great Alex Delvecchio 90th birthday on Saturday, here is an excerpt from "The Big 50: The Men and Moments that made the Detroit Red Wings":. Against the New York Rangers on February 20, 1965, Alex Delvecchio scored a goal to help the Red Wings win 3-2. He scored another goal the next day to help the Wings beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2. Thus began a record that would stand for 23 years, as Delvecchio produced points in 17 consecutive games, his streak ending March 28 when he went scoreless in the last game of the 1964-65 season, a 4-0 Toronto shutout. Delvecchio scored 12 goals and recorded 19 assists, his 31 points tying Norm Ullman by a Wings player in that span.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO