ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NY

NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

By Sun Legals Dept.
suncommunitynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder Section 203 of the Limited Liability Company Law. Name: 12 Lapham Road, LLC, Articles of Organization filed...

suncommunitynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
suncommunitynews.com

FLS ENTERPRISES, LLC

NOTICE OF FORMATION of a domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC):. DATE OF FORMATION: The Articles of Organization were filed with the New York State Secretary of State on November 12, 2021. NEW YORK OFFICE LOCATION: Clinton County. AGENT FOR PROCESS: The Secretary of State is designated as Agent upon whom...
ECONOMY
suncommunitynews.com

NOTICE OF FORMATION OF M & M ADK Property Management, LLC.

NOTICE OF FORMATION OF M & M ADK Property Management, LLC. Articles of Org. filed with the Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on 11-30-2021. Office location: Essex County, NY, SSNY is designated as agent upon whom process may be served. SSNY shall mail service of process to 3570 Essex Rd , Willsboro, NY 12996. Company is organized for any lawful purpose.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Plattsburgh businesses owners react to mask mandate

On Friday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a statewide indoor mask mandate unless a business has a vaccination mandate. “I have to protect people but also the economy,” Governor Hochul said. For many business owners in Plattsburgh, they say they got no advance notice but will comply. As...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
suncommunitynews.com

NOTICE OF FORMATION OF Baxter Mountain LLC

NOTICE OF FORMATION OF Baxter Mountain LLC Articles of Organization filed with Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on 11/29/21. Office location: Essex County. SSNY is designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: PO Box 380, Keene, NY 12942. Purpose: any lawful act or activity.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren County, NY
Government
County
Warren County, NY
City
Bolton Landing, NY
suncommunitynews.com

NOTICE OF ADOPTION PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that on the 19th day of November, 2021, the Board of Supervisors of the County of Warren, New York,

NOTICE OF ADOPTION PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that on the 19th day of November, 2021, the Board of Supervisors of the County of Warren, New York, adopted Local Law No. 8 for the year 2021, entitled "A Local Law Amending Local Law No. 2 of 2021, Establishing the Office of Emergency Services for Warren County". The purpose of this proposed local law is to amend Local Law No. 2 of 2021, to remove language requiring Warren County Board of Supervisors approval of certain personnel appointments, including the appointment of the Hazardous Materials/WMD Coordinator, which is created through this law, and removing the Fire Coordinator oversight of the Warren County Cause and Origin Team. A copy of said Local Law is available for inspection during regular business hours by contacting the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at the above-stated address and may be viewed on the Warren County website at www.warrencountyny.gov.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Developer defends Jay subdivision proposal

AU SABLE FORKS | In his public comments to the Adirondack Park Agency, the developer of a proposed large-scale subdivision in Jay said the project will be both environmentally sustainable and a benefit to local residents in terms of economic and recreational opportunities. Eric Stackman, who acquired lands totaling more...
JAY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limited Liability Company#Llc#Articles Of Organization#State#Ssny#Po Box 1931
travelexperta.com

Difference Between Provision And Contingent Liability

Situations involving contingent liability often arise when companies work with contractors, subcontractors, or agents, where both the company owner and the party primarily responsible for the injury or damage can be held liable. By accepting money for an extended warranty, the seller agrees to provide services in the future. The revenue is not earned until the earning process is substantially complete in the future. Thus, the $50 received for the extended warranty is initially recorded as “unearned revenue.” This balance is a liability because the company owes a specified service to the customer. As indicated previously, liabilities do not always represent future cash payments.
ECONOMY
Southlake Style

Guthrie Law Firm

When my parents asked for assistance with their finances, their estate documents were a legal and financial train wreck. The Guthrie Law Firm walked my parents through a new estate plan that provided for all their wishes while saving the estate beneficiaries from unnecessary taxes and legal headaches. — Glen...
LAW
FingerLakes1.com

When is a mandate not a mandate? Hochul says counties free to ignore mask “mandate”

On the day a mask mandate went into effect in public spaces in New York, Governor Kathy Hochul said the state will not enforce it, saying it’s up to counties to decide. The Governor said Monday “ I do hope that the businesses will enforce this. And individuals will understand how important it is. We have left it to the counties to enforce, so counties can choose not to enforce. But we hope counties are enforcing.” Hochul’s announcement comes as many counties have already said they have no intention of enforcing the mandate, which gave businesses the choice between making all their customers wear masks, or checking for vaccination status.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Wenatchee World

Supreme Court rejects religious challenge to New York vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected challenges brought by Christian doctors and nurses and a group that promotes vaccine skepticism to New York's refusal to allow religious exemptions to the state's mandate that health care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. Acting in two cases, the justices denied emergency requests for an injunction requiring the state to allow religious exemptions while litigation over the mandate's legality continues in lower courts. Conservative Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch said they would have granted the injunction.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

PRODUCT LIABILITY and CLASS ACTION

Third Circuit's Guidance on 'Issue Class' Takes a Holistic View on Rule 23 Requirements. Proposed Amendments to FRE 702: The Court as Gatekeeper to Expert Testimony. Third Circuit to Revisit Administrative Feasibility Prong of Heightened Ascertainability Requirement. Testimony of Witnesses In-State and Out-of-State: Issues to Consider Under NJ Law.
LAW
accountingtoday.com

New liability risks for the new year

The successful expansion of many accounting practices during the pandemic has set them up for liability risks in the year ahead. “One of the things that stands out is just how resilient the accounting profession has been and how amazing it’s been to work with them, and the impact they had in aiding their clients,” said Ken Mackunis, executive vice president with Aon Insurance Services. “When they expanded their services in response to their clients’ needs as a result of the CARES Act, they stretched into a broader role for CPAs. We’re seeing firms thrive and grow. At the same time, we’re seeing that they did a good job of client selection and client retention. That’s where risk starts, with growth and expansion of the breadth of services. That’s a positive backdrop of how we’re looking at risk into 2022.”
ECONOMY
suncommunitynews.com

Assistance grants offered for Clinton and Essex Co. landlords

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Housing Assistance Program of Essex County, Inc. (HAPEC), in association with Enterprise Community Partners, is offering assistance to Essex and Clinton county landlords through a new grant specifically designed for them. In an effort to stabilize rental properties and prevent eviction for small-business landlords—defined as owning nine...
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Insurance Journal

Reinsurer Says U.S. Should Regulate $17 Billion Litigation Funding Industry

Litigation funding has become a $17 billion industry globally, with 52% of that money being spent in the United States, Swiss Re said in a recent report. The reinsurer said third-party litigation funding (TPLF) is increasing the number of “outsize” legal awards and contributing to growing loss ratios for excess liability, commercial auto, medical malpractice and general liability. Global investment in the sector increased 16% since last year, the report says.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy