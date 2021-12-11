COUNTRY CABINS LLC App. for Auth. filed NY Sec. of State (SSNY) 11/30/21.

NOTICE OF ADOPTION PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that on the 19th day of November, 2021, the Board of Supervisors of the County of Warren, New York, adopted Local Law No. 8 for the year 2021, entitled "A Local Law Amending Local Law No. 2 of 2021, Establishing the Office of Emergency Services for Warren County". The purpose of this proposed local law is to amend Local Law No. 2 of 2021, to remove language requiring Warren County Board of Supervisors approval of certain personnel appointments, including the appointment of the Hazardous Materials/WMD Coordinator, which is created through this law, and removing the Fire Coordinator oversight of the Warren County Cause and Origin Team. A copy of said Local Law is available for inspection during regular business hours by contacting the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at the above-stated address and may be viewed on the Warren County website at www.warrencountyny.gov.

