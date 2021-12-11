Aranyak Season 1 Ending, Explained: Who Killed Aimee?

There have been several sci-fi films in the past, like ‘Alien’ and ‘Gravity’, that center around ‘space mission gone wrong’. While ‘Life’ also tries to tread a similar path, it also gets progressively darker. At this point, you might ask: ‘Haven’t we had enough of this?’ – Well the answer is ‘No’. ‘Life’ works best as a rejuvenating take on humanity confronting otherworldly life forms – initially with curious explorations only to later realize the ‘death trap’ such curiosities can cause. With a premise that might seem like it is going to rest on clichés, ‘Life’ surprises you from the moment we get to see the ‘alien’ life form designed to look like a ‘living Hibiscus’ made of glass. As we move further into the story, the dread slowly crawls up our spines as the friendly life form (whose eyes or face for that matter cannot be seen or located) wrecks gory havoc across the space shuttle with scenes that leave us gasping for breath.

