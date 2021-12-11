Holiday Bake Sale

If there's one thing hardly anyone wants to see on the dessert table –- much less in a gift box –- is the dreaded fruitcake, so often voted everyone's least-favorite Christmas "treat." Fruited quick breads, on the other hand, are an entirely different story. Just think of banana bread, one of the best ways to use up fruits that are slightly past their prime. There's also lemon-poppyseed bread, the perfect accompaniment to a cup of coffee, and pumpkin bread, a perennial fall favorite. (Yes, the pumpkin is a fruit, OK?) There's even zucchini bread (zucchini – also a fruit), which is just about the best thing you can make with a surplus of this not always popular produce.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO