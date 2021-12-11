Bass Face / Back2Bass . DNB CHRISTMAS SPECIAL +VerySpecialGuests

Hal Leonard Bass Play-Along Series Volume 33: Christmas Hits…. This Christmas Hits Bass Play-Along series will help you play your favorite songs quickly and easily. Just follow the tab, listen to the CD to hear how the bass should sound, and then play along using the separate, sound-alike backing tracks! Melody and lyrics are also included in case you want to sing or to simply help you follow along. The CD is playable on any CD player, and is also enhanced so Mac and PC users can adjust the recording to any tempo without changing the pitch! Written in standard notation and TAB. 24 pages.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO