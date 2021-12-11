ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bass Face / Back2Bass . DNB CHRISTMAS SPECIAL +VerySpecialGuests

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article11:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 3:00am) LDN DV8 Bass Face Back2Bass . DNB CHRISTMAS SPECIAL + Surprise Very Special Guests! Last few FREE TICKETS. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking...

The Comeback Special: A Christmas Afternoon of Song & Dance

After 2 years of absence due to the Chinese Corona Pandemic, Tom will be back at Great Barr Conservative Club for the comeback special of 'A Christmas Afternoon. A festive afternoon of Jazz, Soul, to Pop and Rock'n'Roll, along with some Christmas Classics in a a relaxed, care-free atmosphere!!! Plus a charity raffle with proceeds going to the John Taylor Hospice.
THEATER & DANCE
Stand Up Mansfield Christmas Special

A poor atmosphere with chair all in a row like a school assembly. No tables for drinks. A chronic sound system. In audible at the rear of the room. Room had minimal heating. Compare was no good and inaudible when introducing the acts. No one checked tickets. Just walked straight...
ENTERTAINMENT
Paint Christmas

Get into the Christmas spirit by painting this festive painting - no previous experience needed!. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. PopUp Painting invites you to sip and paint in Manchester. Unleash your creativity – wine glass in one...
VISUAL ART
Classic Claymation Christmas TV Specials to Watch With the Family

Along with putting up a tree, hanging lights, and making strings of popcorn; watching Claymation Christmas specials was a huge tradition in many homes each holiday season. Back in the day, we didn't have hundreds of channels and streaming services to watch our favorites, we simply had to wait until they came on TV. Waiting on our favorite claymation specials was almost as fun as waiting to open presents on Christmas day.
TV & VIDEOS
Whiskey Riff

Pistol Annies Announce ‘Hell Of A Holiday” Christmas Special

December is here, and that means it’s officially time to put on the Christmas music. Of course, the Pistol Annies recently released a great new Christmas album called Hell of a Holiday, and now, they’re making it into a holiday special. Their Pistol Annies Hell of a Holiday Special will air on December 15 at 8 p.m. ET., and you can stream it on their Facebook page. It will be hosted by country radio personality Blair Garner, and will include sit-down interviews with […] The post Pistol Annies Announce ‘Hell Of A Holiday” Christmas Special first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
ABBA Disco (Christmas Special)

11:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 12:30am) Mamma Mia! Here we go, for the first time at Deaf Institute! Celebrate the greatest decade of all time and party the night away with the Abba Disco crew, th. Customer reviews of ABBA Disco (Christmas Special) Average rating:. 62%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere.
MUSIC
Bass Face // PORTSMOUTH // HEDEX . SpecialGuestMC, Triggsy & J-Rudge +

LDN DV8 Bass Face Back2Bass . HEDEX + Surprise Special Guest MC & More. Customer reviews of Bass Face // PORTSMOUTH // HEDEX . SpecialGuestMC, Triggsy & J-Rudge +. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
Christmas Special: Panic At The Emo Club Night

Panic! At The Emo is bringing Nostalgia across the country in the form of crazy events so dust off those converse & get ready to party like its 2006!
Music
Piano Works West End // Every Thursday // £2.50 Drinks

Piano works - London's only night club based on a 6 piece live band for an unforgettable experience in the heart of central London. Situated in the heart of Central London, Piano Works West End brings you a Boasting 2 piano vocalists and accompanying musicians that form a 6-piece band, every night plays host a non-stop repertoire of music decided by the audience. On each individually designed table, a set of song request slips can be found. Write your song request on these slips and the musicians will perform.
MUSIC
Christmas Hits Bass Play-Along Volume 33

Hal Leonard Bass Play-Along Series Volume 33: Christmas Hits…. This Christmas Hits Bass Play-Along series will help you play your favorite songs quickly and easily. Just follow the tab, listen to the CD to hear how the bass should sound, and then play along using the separate, sound-alike backing tracks! Melody and lyrics are also included in case you want to sing or to simply help you follow along. The CD is playable on any CD player, and is also enhanced so Mac and PC users can adjust the recording to any tempo without changing the pitch! Written in standard notation and TAB. 24 pages.
MUSIC
Drum n Bass Vibes

10:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 2:30am) Drum n Bass Vibes booming out in Brighton City. 10 DJs; 1 night. Come on down to the rave!. Drum n Bass Vibes bringing the noise to Zahara Night Club!. Massive line up of 10 talented DJs:. 10pm - Crucial Intelligence B2B Frankie Ash.
MUSIC
Hare And Hounds

Zuzu performs live at the Hare & Hounds on Sunday 12th December, in association with SJM Concerts. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
MUSIC
Bad Manners

AGMP presents BAD MANNERS feat. Buster Bloodvessel + support: Max Splodge (Splodgenessabounds) + support: Max Splodge (Splodgenessabounds) Bad Manners formed in 1976 whilst still at school. Signing to Magnet Records in 1980 the band scraped into the Top 40 with their debut single Ne-ne-na-na-na-na-nu-nu, a cover of the 1948 song by Dickie Doo and the Dont’s.
MUSIC
Seasons Winter with Handson Family & Mickey Power, Free Entry

SEASONS WINTER! Sun Dec 12 - The Handson Family present SEASONS (Winter) with HANDSON FAMILY & special guest MICKEY POWER, delivering Rooftop vibes aplenty, playing the best in Black music past present and future, Free Entry up on the roof at The CLF Art Lounge & Roof Garden. www.clfartlounge.com/upcoming-shows. Get...
MUSIC
First look at Mary Berry and special guests in BBC Christmas special

Festive Feasts will air on December 20. Dame Mary Berry will invite three “truly hapless cooks” into her kitchen in a bid to teach them how to make a Christmas feast as part of a BBC One special. The 86-year-old doyen of British baking will be joined by two “celebrity...
CELEBRITIES
