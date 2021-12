The Woodlands Symphony’s seventh annual free Christmas concert takes place 6 p.m. Sunday evening, December 19th at The Woodlands First Baptist Church South Campus. It’s a night of beautiful orchestral settings of classic Christmas songs sure to pull on your heartstrings. Joining The Woodlands Symphony for the first time is The Woodlands very own Luminari Boys Choir. Clarence Frank returns to the podium as guest conductor along with Alisa Pederson, concertmaster and violin soloist. Enjoy cinematic style arrangements of Greensleeves, We Three Kings, Do you Hear What I Hear, music from the Nutcracker, Home Alone and more.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO