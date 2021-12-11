ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

Playground Saturdays

skiddle.com
 2 days ago

10:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 1:00am) This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming...

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

Related
K102.5

A Unique Playground for the Kids Coming to Bronson Park in 2022

The constant narrative surrounding children's activities seems to be, "you need to get outside more!" While it may sound more like a parent harping on a child playing too many video games, there's truth to that statement. A report from childmind.com says that spending time in nature is beneficial to children because:
KALAMAZOO, MI
bizwest.com

Berthoud Brewing to participate in fundraiser for accessible playground

BERTHOUD — Berthoud Brewing Co. will match donations made in December to support construction of an accessible public playground in Berthoud. BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Registration is open!. Register today for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been...
BERTHOUD, CO
skiddle.com

Piano Works West End // Every Thursday // £2.50 Drinks

Piano works - London's only night club based on a 6 piece live band for an unforgettable experience in the heart of central London. Situated in the heart of Central London, Piano Works West End brings you a Boasting 2 piano vocalists and accompanying musicians that form a 6-piece band, every night plays host a non-stop repertoire of music decided by the audience. On each individually designed table, a set of song request slips can be found. Write your song request on these slips and the musicians will perform.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

TheReggaeBrunch-Birmingham - Sat 11TH Dec - XMAS SPECIAL

2:00pm til 5:00pm (last entry 3:00pm) Birmingham Sat 11TH Dec XMAS SPECIAL Our resident DJ will be spinning all your favourite reggae, soca, bashment, afro, ska, and even commercial hits!. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. BIRMINGHAM'S CRAZIEST BRUNCH...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Anthems#Food Drink#Grime
skiddle.com

PIANO WORKS FARRINGDON // EVERY SATURDAY // DRINK DEALS

Piano Works West Farringdon brings you a Boasting 2 piano vocalists and accompanying musicians that form a 6-piece band, every night plays host a non-stop repertoire of music decided by the audience. On each individually designed table, a set of song request slips can be found. Write your song request on these slips and the musicians will perform.
MUSIC
Coastal View

Heath Ranch Park playground is underway

Carpinteria kids will soon enjoy a new playground at Heath Ranch Park. Removal of the existing play equipment is now underway, and construction of the new playground will take place over the next few weeks. The new play structure will be located northwest of the existing structure to distance it from the century-old eucalyptus trees on the historic property. The area designated for the existing playground will be converted into a native plant garden. During playground construction, the play area will be closed.
CARPINTERIA, CA
berthoudsurveyor.com

Berthoud Brewing helping with Adaptive Playground

Throughout December, when you drink Berthoud Brewing Company beer, you’re also supporting Can’d Aid’s mission to build the first fully accessible public playground in Berthoud. The brewery has committed to match up to $5,030 in donations this month made online in honor of the town of Berthoud’s elevation and inspiration of its 5030 Double IPA.
BERTHOUD, CO
BET

2021 Soul Train Awards: Sexy Beards Spotted On The Red Carpet

Whew! We know it’s not Monday, but we couldn’t help but highlight some of the bold and eye-catching beards spotted on the red carpet of the 2021 Soul Train Awards. From sexy go-tees that commanded attention to rugged beards that won the spotlight, see the celebrity men that landed on our list for future #MCMs. You’re welcome!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Argus Press

Urbana senior paints "sensory playground" at local school

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Bundled up against the sharp November air, a handful of Centerville Elementary School students bounded across their brand-new playground. There weren’t any swings, slides or monkey bars in sight. In fact, their space was entirely two-dimensional. But the concrete beneath them was covered in vibrant, hand-painted designs — a giant rendering of the solar system, a dozen smiling animals in neat rows, a hopscotch course featuring basketball-sized ladybugs.
URBANA, MD
signalscv.com

Fair Oaks Ranch School unveils new playground

On the 20th anniversary of Fair Oaks Ranch Community School, students rushed over to play on the newly unveiled and inclusive playground after the ribbon-cutting ceremony was completed and recess began. Fair Oaks Ranch Principal Julie McBride, with Sulphur Springs Union School District Superintendent Catherine Kawaguchi and board President Ken...
EDUCATION
Billboard

Adele Completes Another Chart Double In Australia

It’s another chart double for Adele, as 30 (Columbia/Sony) enters a second week at No. 1 on Australia’s albums chart and the lead track from it, “Easy On Me,” snags a fourth week atop the national singles survey. The British pop superstar will need to show some serious staying power...
WORLD
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

At long last Hollywood playground, addition complete

The long-awaited and much-delayed new playground and multipurpose room at Hollywood School in Brookfield both finally opened on Nov. 29. Both the playground and the multipurpose room addition were originally scheduled to open at the start of the school year in August but were delayed again and again because of supply chain issues and other problems.
BROOKFIELD, IL
moveablefest.com

Laura Wandel on the World of Preparation That Went Into “Playground”

“We can’t always help people in the way they want to be helped,” a teacher tells Nora (Maya Vanderbeque) in “Playground,” hoping to offer some comfort to the child even without being able to cure what really ails her. The seven-year-old has just entered a new elementary school with her sightly older brother Abel (Günter Duret) and neither have adjusted to the place easily, with Nora teased about what she eats for lunch and denied her request to sit next to Abel, who is having his own issues with classmates intent on relentlessly hazing the new kid. Their father, who is only seen dropping them off at school and picking them, would seem to be preoccupied with his own concerns and when Nora brings up concerns about Abel, it seems to her brother like she’s tattling.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

It May Be the House of Gucci, but Gaga Is Versace's Leading Lady in This Ultrasexy Dress

Lady Gaga has ever so appropriately continued to wear Gucci throughout her House of Gucci press tour to get us hyped up for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in the upcoming Ridley Scott film. But sometimes a woman just needs a little Versace in her life, as proven by this spectacular laced satin corset gown. Gaga chose the look, inspired by details from the spring/summer 1995 collection, for the Milan premiere, showing off its every angle in her usual theatrical poses.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
InsideHook

Take It From Rihanna: ‘Tis the Season for Assless Tartan Pajama Pants

Rihanna is a multi-faceted bitch, she does a ton of shit. While the Barbadian singer/actress/fashion designer/businesswoman is still holding out on new music, much to the chagrin of her fans, she’s busy expanding her beauty and lingerie empires: Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty, both of which have been subject to glowing reviews and lauded for their inclusivity since their inceptions. The singer’s lingerie label, in particular, has eclipsed longstanding brands like Victoria’s Secret and is now the place to go for sexy staples.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Ilana Quinn

The Actress Who Left Hollywood to Become A Nun

On February 26, 2012, an unlikely figure appeared at the annual 84th Academy Awards. Amid the crisp tuxedos and sequin evening gowns stood a 73-year-old Roman Catholic Benedictine nun wearing a modest habit, complete with a dark veil and wimple. She walked down the famous red carpet surrounded by acclaimed celebrities such as Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt, pausing once or twice for interviews with stunned onlookers.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy