Playground Saturdays

“We can’t always help people in the way they want to be helped,” a teacher tells Nora (Maya Vanderbeque) in “Playground,” hoping to offer some comfort to the child even without being able to cure what really ails her. The seven-year-old has just entered a new elementary school with her sightly older brother Abel (Günter Duret) and neither have adjusted to the place easily, with Nora teased about what she eats for lunch and denied her request to sit next to Abel, who is having his own issues with classmates intent on relentlessly hazing the new kid. Their father, who is only seen dropping them off at school and picking them, would seem to be preoccupied with his own concerns and when Nora brings up concerns about Abel, it seems to her brother like she’s tattling.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO