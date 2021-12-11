ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Saturday X-MAS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article10:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 1:00am) Meet us on the dance floor & party like it's 2019...

A Magical BLVD Christmas

Enjoy the sights, sounds and feel of the holiday season with A Magical BLVD Christmas, Lancaster's winter wonderland celebration. Bring the entire family and spend the evening with carolers, dancing and outstanding Christmas entertainment. • Browse through the Christkindlmarktfor Christmas crafts and food. • Children can enjoy a train ride,...
LANCASTER, CA
End of Term Free Christmas Party 10/12/21

10:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 1:00am) Playground Nightclub presents End of Term Free Christmas Party!. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. With the hottest urban tracks played all night!. Discounted drinks, Tables from a 1 bottle minimum and a...
LIFESTYLE
Back To The 90s Festival

Birmingham the BIGGEST 90s Indoor Dance Festival is coming in December 2021! Get ready for this one!. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Waitress fired after generous $2,200 tip turns sour

A waitress in Arkansas has been fired after what was meant to be an inspiring act of kindness turned sour.Ryan Brandt, a server at the Oven & Tap restaurant in Bentonville, received a $4,400 (£3,300) tip to split with another waitress earlier this month, KNWA reported.The generous customers were 44 real estate executives from around the country who were meeting for a conference that night, and each decided to pitch in $100 (£75) for the service. Grant Wise, president of the local real estate company Witly, surprised Ms Brandt with the tip at the end of the meal.“Everybody at...
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Big Macs Today

You might be familiar with the annual tradition of tweeting about how interest in Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" goes from non-existent to almost impossibly huge. While that's probably true for most any holiday-themed song—are you rocking out to the "Monster Mash" in June?—it's pretty pronounced in a song as popular as "All I Want for Christmas is You."
RESTAURANTS
lovelandbeacon.com

Celebrating St. Nicholas

FUN WITH MAPS – ISSUE 2021-230 DAILY FEATURE:. LOVELAND, OH (December 6, 2021) – In Issue 2021-230 of Steve Kovacs Fun with Maps, it is St. Nicholas Day and we learn some Santa Claus facts too. HAPPY ST. NICHOLAS DAY!. Did you remember to put your shoes out last night,...
LOVELAND, OH
WTVF

SO.MUCH.CHRISTMAS. at Gaylord Opryland

Stephanie Ball from Gaylord Opryland Resort gave us an overview of all the exciting things to do at A Country Christmas. Visit, www.christmasatgaylordopryland.com for tickets and more information. This segment is paid for by :Gaylord Opryland Resort.
LIFESTYLE
Hastings Star Gazette

Farmington, Hastings holiday events happing this weekend

When: Saturday, Dec. 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. Downtown Farmington is looking to celebrate the holidays this Saturday. From 4 to 8 p.m. downtown will be filled with local choir performances, hayrides, rides with Santa, games and business events. Check out the Facebook page here. Skate with Santa. When:...
FARMINGTON, MN
Only In Vermont

The Margarita At La Casita Taqueria Y Mas In Vermont Is Insane And Outrageously Delicious

If you’re looking to experience a taste of Mexico while visiting the southern part of Vermont, make sure to grab a margarita at La Casita Taqueria Y Mas in Wilmington. As one of the top Mexican restaurants in the Green Mountain state, La Casita is the place to go for authentic enchiladas, fresh tacos, fajitas, burritos, and more. Of course, you’ll also have to order a specialty margarita to complement your memorable meal. Some would argue that they serve the best margaritas in Vermont!
VERMONT STATE
Door County Pulse

Griffon Plays Holiday Concerts

The Griffon String Quartet will perform three pay-what-you-can holiday concerts in Dec. 17 and 18. Spicing up the repertoire and injecting some South American heat into cold, Wisconsin mid-December are two tangos from Argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla. The quartet will perform Dec. 17, 5 pm, at SWY231 in Sturgeon Bay...
STURGEON BAY, WI
burlesontx.com

Christmas at the Library

After you're finished at Breakfast with Santa, head over to the library for more fun! Create ornaments and gifts with recycled materials at craft stations throughout the library, and enjoy refreshments. There will be chances to win prizes and a local author book signing, too.
BURLESON, TX
culturemap.com

X-Mas Marks the Spot: Christmas on the High Seas

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. During Act 1 of this Christmas concert, Vocal Majority will take audiences on a Christmas cruise. Just as things start to get festive, pirates invade the ship as they believe they’ve been sent on a mission by their fabled pirate captain, Whitebeard. The problem is, the pirates have it all wrong. The group convinces the pirates that Christmas isn’t about taking; it’s about giving. And there is great joy when Whitebeard learns the pirates have learned a lesson.
CELEBRATIONS
Only In Texas

Travel Back To The ’80s At EightyTwo, A Classic Arcade-Themed Adult Arcade In Texas

Adult arcades are in! Whether they are your favorite place to meet your friends or you’ve never been, head on over to EightyTwo, an adult arcade on Saint Emanuel Street in Houston, Texas, for drinks, music, and over 60 classic arcade and pinball machines. The wide variety of games will bring you back to your […] The post Travel Back To The ’80s At EightyTwo, A Classic Arcade-Themed Adult Arcade In Texas appeared first on Only In Your State.
TEXAS STATE
chanhassen.mn.us

Friday Matinee & Popcorn

Come on in and enjoy a movie and popcorn! Movie is free, but if partaking in a beverage and popcorn, a $2 suggested donation is appreciated.
CHANHASSEN, MN
freedom929.com

AREA / LOCAL REMINDERS

(NEWTON) A reminder to those in Jasper County, that the Veterans Day flags are ready to be picked up anytime after 2:00, each Monday through Saturday, at the American Legion Post Home in Newton. Officials are asking that the flags be picked up by the end of this week, Saturday, December 4th.
OLNEY, IL
coastalpoint.com

Sunset over Holiday Happenings

The crowd enjoys Christmas carols and the tree-lighting during Bethany Beach’s Holiday Happenings event, part of Weekend Wonderland in Bethany, in collaboration with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Telegraph

Ugly Sweater run set in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE – Trinity Lutheran Ministries in Edwardsville will host its annual CHRISTmas Ugly Sweater 5K on Saturday, Dec. 11, with proceeds continuing to benefit local charities. This year's run features a new route as well as Christmas music and decorations, an ugly Christmas sweater competition, hot chocolate and cookies at...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
theweektoday.com

Things to do: Christmas stroll, caroling and more

From the annual Marion Christmas Stroll to holiday concerts and caroling, there’s lots to do in the Tri-Town this week. Come celebrate land conservation in Marion with the Sippican Lands Trust at the Holiday Open House from 6 to 8pm. More on Page 14. Friday, December 10. Mattapoisett Museum New...
