Saturday X-MAS

During Act 1 of this Christmas concert, Vocal Majority will take audiences on a Christmas cruise. Just as things start to get festive, pirates invade the ship as they believe they've been sent on a mission by their fabled pirate captain, Whitebeard. The problem is, the pirates have it all wrong. The group convinces the pirates that Christmas isn't about taking; it's about giving. And there is great joy when Whitebeard learns the pirates have learned a lesson.

