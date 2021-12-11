Joshua Brooks presents Nick Warren all night long

Hunter Brothers have recently released a Christmas album, and they are letting Taste of Country readers see the video for one of the tracks first in an exclusive premiere. The Canadian-based sibling vocal group released their first-ever Christmas album, Joy to the World, in October. They blend their voices in shimmering harmonies for a stunning rendition of "O Holy Night" in the new video below, which features Ty, J.J., Dusty, Luke and Brock Hunter all clustered around the piano for a simple, yet powerful version of the seasonal chestnut. The simplicity of the video serves to underscore how genuine their performance is, and as Ty Hunter tells us, that genuine feel comes from their history with the song.
Comments / 0