Joshua Brooks presents Nick Warren all night long

skiddle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article11:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 12:00am) This event occurred in December 2021....

www.skiddle.com

bozone.com

Bone Dry presents night of comedy with Derek Sheen

Bone Dry presents night of comedy with Derek Sheen. Ready your abdominals for a hilarious night of laughs this month. Bone Dry Comedy will present a night with comedian Derek Sheen on Thursday, December 9th. The show will be held at the Filling Station with local stand-up Charlie of Doom opening the show at 8pm.
soultracks.com

R.I.P. Ralph Tavares, longtime leader of the group Tavares

(December 9, 2021) The past two years have been particularly difficult for soul music fans, as so many of the genre's greatest artists have passed on. But this one cuts deeper than the rest for me. Ralph Tavares, the eldest member and longtime leader of the family group Tavares, has died just two days before his 80th birthday.
The Guardian

David Dalaithngu obituary: Walkabout star a ‘consummate actor’ who helped reinvent Australian film

The charismatic actor, mesmerising dancer and cultural icon David Dalaithngu is finally going home. Dalaithngu, of the Mandhalpuyngu clan in Arnhem Land, spent his final years battling lung cancer in the care of his friend Mary Hood in Murray Bridge, in South Australia. He often said how much he missed his country but understood his deteriorating health made it impossible to travel.
Outsider.com

Dan Blocker’s Son Tributes Late ‘Bonanza’ Star in Heartfelt Birthday Post

Dan Blocker’s son took to Twitter on Friday to pay tribute to his late father on what would have been his birthday. Dirk Blocker wrote, “Thinking of you today, pop. Hardly a day goes by when I’m not influenced by you despite our relatively short time together. If you have a loving relationship with a parent or parents, reach out to them for no other reason than to let them know how you feel.”
Deadline

Robbie Shakespeare Dies: Influential Producer, Grammy Winning Bassist For Sly & Robbie Was 68

Robbie Shakespeare, whose influential work as a bassist and record producer saw him nominated for 13 Grammy Awards, has died at the age of 68. He died at a hospital in Florida, according to news reports, where he was recently undergoing surgery related to his kidneys. The Jamaican artist was part of the duo Sly and Robbie with Sly Dunbar. “When it comes to reggae bass playing, no one comes close to having the influence of Robbie Shakespeare,” tweeted Jamaican prime minister Robert Holness. “He will be remembered for his sterling contribution to the music industry and Jamaica’s culture.” Sly and Robbie joined forces...
HuffingtonPost

Neil Young On Why He Always Records Under The Full Moon: 'You Can Feel The Energy'

Neil Young, definitely not a werewolf, does seem highly sensitive to lunar activity. In a Rolling Stone interview published Tuesday, the 76-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer explained why he and his longtime band Crazy Horse decided to cut his latest album, “Barn,” under the Strawberry Moon, a name for the full moon in June.
wgnradio.com

Dave McGrath and ‘Gene Pitney: The Singer, the Songs, the Songwriters’

News Director at WGTD in Kenosha, Dave McGrath, joins Bob Sirott in studio to discuss his book “Gene Pitney: The Singer, the Songs, the Songwriters.” He highlights the life of Gene Pitney, addressing his reserved demeanor offstage, his success overseas compared to the United States, and his time working with the likes of the Rolling Stones, Burt Bacharach, Carole King, and others.
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Fans Are Reeling After a Stunning Betrayal

In the big crossover episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime fans were treated to a huge surprise that has left many feeling betrayed. This was the big episode where we would see Richard Wheatley stand trial for his crimes. The death of Elliot Stabler’s wife has left his family in turmoil. His son was framed for a murder and Stabler had to deal with that in the last episode as well. However, it was an interaction with Angela Wheatley, Richard’s ex-wife, that had fans gasping in surprise.
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Christopher Knight Calls Reuniting With Co-Stars Like ‘Getting Together With Family’

Christopher Knight says he always jumps at the chance to work with his former Brady Bunch castmates because it feels like a family reunion. Several of the Brady brethren will reunite tonight at 8 p.m. in the new Lifetime Christmas movie People Presents: Blending Christmas. Knight co-stars in the film with Barry Williams and Susan Olsen The Brady Bunch cast has appeared in several movies and television specials together over the past 50 years.
2 On Your Side

Joshua Vacanti in "The Voice" semi-finals Monday night

LOS ANGELES — He's made it to the Top 8 and tonight, Lockport's own Joshua Vacanti tries to make it to the Season 21 finals of NBC's "The Voice." 28-year-old Vacanti, representing Team John Legend, was chosen by voters to move on last week when the remaining singers were whittled down from ten to just eight. Vacanti impressed with his rendition of Alicia Keys' "If I Ain't Got You."
The Independent

‘I’m actually not done’: Woman championed for shutting down man who interrupted her in presentation

A woman on TikTok shared the experience of being constantly interrupted by a man at a work meeting and how she dealt with it, earning her a lot of praise.Sabrina Lassegue posted a clip of the meeting and a response video on her TikTok account (@directedbybrini) on Thursday last week after which the videos went viral and were seen millions of times on the video-sharing social media platform.Several comments on the videos praised and supported Ms Lassegue for doing the right thing.Ms Lassegue explained that she was a 20-year-old who owned a production company and that she was hired by...
104.3 WOW Country

Hunter Brothers Spread Christmas Wonder With Soaring ‘O Holy Night’ Cover [Exclusive Premiere]

Hunter Brothers have recently released a Christmas album, and they are letting Taste of Country readers see the video for one of the tracks first in an exclusive premiere. The Canadian-based sibling vocal group released their first-ever Christmas album, Joy to the World, in October. They blend their voices in shimmering harmonies for a stunning rendition of "O Holy Night" in the new video below, which features Ty, J.J., Dusty, Luke and Brock Hunter all clustered around the piano for a simple, yet powerful version of the seasonal chestnut. The simplicity of the video serves to underscore how genuine their performance is, and as Ty Hunter tells us, that genuine feel comes from their history with the song.
