ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

6 places to admire Christmas lights in Summit County

By Tawney Beans, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CELCz_0dKAmcaI00

Start your engines and pull out a map, it's time to cruise around and look at the Christmas lights Summit County has to offer this holiday season. Quite a few cities, businesses and residents within the county have put on extravagant holiday displays. Here are a few we suggest adding to your tour of lights.

Lake Anna

This lake, located at 615 W. Park Ave. in downtown Barberton, has 25-30 displays and thousands of lights wrapped around it for your viewing pleasure. Some of the displays, including a carousel and nutcracker soldier (who is operating a canon), are programmed to look like they are moving. Holiday lights are turned on at 5 p.m. daily and remain on until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday evenings, and until 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and holidays.

There are also two businesses lining the lake with festive displays set to music. Raymond James Financial Services on 527 W. Lake Ave. has a Grinch on their roof and The Barberton Masonic Temple at 107 5th St. NW. is programmed to upbeat Christmas music.

The Matthews Family

Looking for a multi-faceted show? Check out this house at 809 Bentley Place Blvd in Tallmadge. The branches and trunks of trees on the property are wrapped in lights and, if you look closely, a virtual Santa resides in one of the home's first-floor windows. The blue lights attached to the tips of the branches also give the illusion that they are depositing a shower of icicles on the ground below. The show is tuned to 94.3 FM, repeating every 15 minutes from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. each day.

Cars often line Stratford Court and Bentley Place Boulevard, the cul-de-sac and street that border this corner home, to sneak a peek at the extravagant display. George Matthews, the home’s owner, won the annual “Light Up Tallmadge” contest last year and was the overall winner from the multi-city holiday light competition in 2020.

Wild Lights at the Akron Zoo

Over a million lights are decorating the Akron Zoo for its Wild Lights event at 505 Euclid Ave. in Akron. Lights can be viewed select nights from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 10-12, 17-23 and 26-30. An exhibit that opened to the public earlier this year, The Lehner Family Foundation Wild Asia section, is sporting some new decorations for the event. Santa makes a special appearance every night through Dec. 23. The Grinch, Snow Queen, Snow Princess and Snowman will be at the zoo for photos Dec. 26 to 30.

Guests are not required to book reservations in advance. Tickets purchased on the Zoo's website are $13 for adults, $6 for children and $3 for the parking and shuttle fee. Tickets purchased at the gate are $16 for adults, $12 for children and $5 for the parking and shuttle fee.

Holidays on Wildflower

This house has its light show programmed to the music on 93.5 FM, so tune the radio and crank up that volume knob to get the full experience. The display runs 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day and is filled with Santas, abominable snowmen, Christmas trees and reindeer (both jumping and stationary).

“We have been decorating since 2012 and the show gets bigger every year,” homeowner Anthony Biviano said. “This year we added a huge LED Merry Christmas sign, eight four-foot LED Christmas trees and eight light-up gifts. There's also an area for a photo opportunity.”

Biviano collects donations for Akron Children's Hospital and food for the Akron Canton regional Foodbank each holiday season. There is a donation box secured to the mailbox for cash or check donations to the hospital that is emptied every night. Next to the mailbox is a tub for food donations.

A Cuyahoga Falls Christmas

The house at 107 Lincoln Ave. in Cuyahoga Falls is covered in lights and preceded by a lawn filled with holiday décor. In front of the home are oversized ornaments and a pole tree. One unique feature is the archway leading to a front door wrapped in wrapping paper. The light display is on a 12-13 song loop set to 87.9 FM.

Deck the Hall at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens

During this year’s Deck the Hall event, the 64,500 square-foot home is immersed in decorations matching the theme of "Lights, Cameras, Christmas!" There are references to 13 classic Christmas movies and 30 decorated trees scattered throughout 20 of the building’s 65 rooms. The Harry Potter movie franchise is represented in the house’s Great Hall using floating candles and other memorabilia. Likewise, The Grinch Who Stole Christmas is featured in its master bedroom.

The Deck the Hall event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 9-23 and 23-30. Tickets must be purchased in advance from Stan Hywet’s website. Ticket prices range between $18 and $6 depending on age, membership and planned date of entry.

Contact Beacon Journal reporter Tawney Beans at tbeans@gannett.com and on Twitter @TawneyBeans.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS News

Elon Musk has been named Time's 2021 Person of the Year

Time magazine named Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk as its 2021 Person of the Year on Monday. Time's editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal explained the decision to pick the richest man on Earth, saying he was emblematic of 2021 and the year's most influential person. "Person of the Year is...
BUSINESS
CNN

What Chris Wallace's big move says about streaming at CNN and Fox

New York (CNN) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Sunday morning's big surprise in the TV news world, Chris Wallace signing off from Fox News, was followed by a second surprise a few minutes later: Wallace is joining CNN as an anchor on the CNN+ streaming service.
TV & VIDEOS
CNN

Supreme Court declines to block New York vaccine mandate

(CNN) — The Supreme Court turned away two emergency requests Monday from health care workers, doctors and nurses in New York to block the state's vaccine mandate. Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas dissented. The dispute arose when three nurses and a group called We the Patriots...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summit County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
City
Tallmadge, OH
City
Barberton, OH
County
Summit County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Trees#Christmas Movies#Christmas Lights#Christmas Music#Stratford Court#Bentley Place Boulevard#Wild Lights
CBS News

Kim Kardashian West passes "baby bar" law exam

Kim Kardashian West announced Monday that she has passed the California "baby bar" law exam. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star first said she wanted to become a lawyer in 2019, and has documented her journey to a law degree ever since. "OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!"...
CELEBRITIES
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

424
Followers
517
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy