Letters to the editor: Why college graduates flee Ohio; back to prison

 2 days ago
Offer of tax breaks isn't enough

Regarding the Dec. 7 article “Bill aims to retain grads,” I would like to point out that Ohio has gained a reputation as one of the most corrupt states in the country. It thrives on minority rule and most of its legislative decisions are not consistent with the will of the people. These three issues do not create a good basis for maintaining or attracting talented young people to our state.

In addition, I suspect that Ohio’s regressive legislation on environmental issues, reproductive rights, sexual orientation and identity, gun control, voting rights and taxes are especially disconcerting to new graduates. Many graduates see this as a good time to seek a higher quality of life in a state more consistent with their ideologies.

Politics podcast:Sports betting is a go and so are new abortion restrictions

The bill to retain college graduates is based mainly on tax breaks which is about the only tool conservatives know how to use when attempting to govern. Perhaps passing legislation that improves quality of life for all who live in our state would be a better start in retaining our state’s talented young people.

Curt Hofmann, Copley

Prison system failed to help man

Regarding the Dec. 4 article, "Burglary spree has familiar ring," the suspect caused a great deal of stress and fear in many of his victims. I am grateful that many of the victims responded with cameras and not a gun.

His attorney from a case in 2000 stated correctly that the man was "crying out for help." Surely, there must be some way our smart society can help this citizen.

Prison did not help him before. Prison costs thousands of dollars and the United States has the highest incarceration rate in the world.

Let us hope that in this season, some smart citizen may come up with a solution.

Ann Brooks Duff, New Franklin

