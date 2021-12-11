ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

KIDS' CALENDAR

By The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 2 days ago
STORYTIME BOXES: ages 2 to 5, books, fingerplays and crafts. One-week checkout, must have an adult library card. Auburndale Public Library, 100 W. Bridgers Ave., Auburndale. Free. 863-965-5548. http://www.auburndalefl.com/library/, https://www.facebook.com/auburndalegov

S.T.E.A.M. BOXES: ages 5 to 13, hands-on learning with gadgets, instruments and more, two-week checkout, youth and adult card. Auburndale Public Library, 100 W. Bridgers Ave., Auburndale. Free. 863-965-5548. http://www.auburndalefl.com/library/, https://www.facebook.com/auburndalegov

STORYTIME AT HOME KIT: ages 2 to 5. Check out a themed Storytime Kit. Each kit includes three to five books, an activity guide, crafts, songs and more all centered around a specific topic (dogs, cats, hedgehogs, dinosaurs, birthdays, police and firemen). Lakeland Public Library, Larry R. Jackson Branch, 1700 N. Florida Ave., Lakeland. Free. Contact Lori Karnes at 863-834-4288 or Lori.Karnes@lakelandgov.net. http://www.lakelandgov.net/departments/library/

TAKE-HOME STORYTIME: ages 2 to 5. Lakeland Public Library, eLibrary South Lakeland. 4740 S. Florida Ave., Lakeland. Free. Pick up books, get a sheet of suggested songs and rhymes and ask for a craft at the desk. Ages 2 to 5. 863-838-4507. http://www.lakelandgov.net/departments/library/

MONDAYS

12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS AT THE LIBRARY: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 13, Auburndale Public Library, 100 W. Bridgers Ave., Auburndale. Free. Schedule a Christmas photo. 863-965-5548. http://www.auburndalefl.com/library/

AFTERNOON CRAFT: 4 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, ages 5 and up, Lake Alfred Public Library, 245 N. Seminole Ave., Lake Alfred. Free. Must be accompanied by an adult. 863-291-5378. https://www.lakealfredlibrary.org/, https://www.facebook.com/lakealfredlibrary/

PAWS FOR READING: 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays, Children's Room, Auburndale Public Library, 100 W. Bridgers Ave., Auburndale. Free. Come read to Sophie, the therapy dog. 863-965-5548. http://www.auburndalefl.com/library/

TUESDAYS

12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS AT THE LIBRARY: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 14, Auburndale Public Library, 100 W. Bridgers Ave., Auburndale. Free. Fine Exempt Day. 863-965-5548. http://www.auburndalefl.com/library/

LITTLE SPROUTS STORY TIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, ages 5 and under. Winter Haven Public Library, 325 Ave. A NW, Winter Haven. Free. Stories, songs, finger plays and puppet shows that develop early literacy skills and promote interaction between parents and children. 863-291-5880. https://www.mywinterhaven.com/library/

WIGGLES AND GIGGLES: 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays, walkers through age 4 and their caregivers, Lake Wales Public Library, 290 Cypress Garden Lane, Lake Wales. Free. Introduction to books, finger plays, action songs and rhymes. 863-678-4004, https://www.cityoflakewales.com/Library

READING DETECTIVES: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 14, grades three through five, Pavilion, Mulberry Public Library, 905 Fifth St. NE, Mulberry. Free. Book club for upper elementary students. Reviewing: “Big Nate: Blow the Roof Off!” by Lincoln Peirce. 863-425-3246. https://mulberrylibrary.com/

LEGO CLUB: 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, ages 6 to 12, Winter Haven Public Library, 325 Ave. A NW, Winter Haven. Free. We supply the Lego blocks, you supply the imagination! Creations will be displayed during the following week. 863-291-5880. https://www.mywinterhaven.com/library/

WEDNESDAYS

HONEYBEE STORY TIME: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays, ages up to 4. Lake Alfred Public Library, 245 N. Seminole Ave., Lake Alfred. Free. Must be accompanied by an adult. 863-291-5378. https://www.lakealfredlibrary.org/, https://www.facebook.com/lakealfredlibrary/

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, ages up to 5, stories and songs with Miss Sarah, Pavilion, Mulberry Public Library, 905 Fifth St. NE, Mulberry. Free. 863-425-3246, https://mulberrylibrary.com/

12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS AT THE LIBRARY: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 15, Auburndale Public Library, 100 W. Bridgers Ave., Auburndale. Free. Story Walk. 863-965-5548. http://www.auburndalefl.com/library/

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Dec. 15, age 2, Children's Room, Auburndale Public Library, 100 W. Bridgers Ave., Auburndale. Free. 10:30 a.m. crafts; 10:45 a.m. storytime. 863-965-5548. http://www.auburndalefl.com/library/

LITTLE SPROUTS STORY TIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, ages 5 and under. Winter Haven Public Library, 325 Ave. A NW, Winter Haven. Free. Stories, songs, finger plays and puppet shows that develop early literacy skills and promote interaction between parents and children. 863-291-5880. https://www.mywinterhaven.com/library/

"POLAR EXPRESS:" 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 22, GEM Theatre, 118 NW First Ave., Mulberry. Free. 863-425-3246, https://mulberrylibrary.com/

THURSDAYS

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Dec. 16, ages 3 to 5, Children's Room, Auburndale Public Library, 100 W. Bridgers Ave., Auburndale. Free. 863-965-5548. http://www.auburndalefl.com/library/

TWISTED TALES FOR TEENS: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 16, ages 9-12, Pavilion, Mulberry Public Library, 905 Fifth St. NE, Mulberry. Free. High School Book Club. Reviewing “Shadow and Bone” by Leigh Bardugo. 863-425-3246, https://mulberrylibrary.com/

TEEN COLORING HOUR: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Conference Room, Auburndale Public Library, 100 W. Bridgers Ave., Auburndale. Free. Supplies provided. 863-965-5548. http://www.auburndalefl.com/library/

CANDYLAND FAMILY NIGHT: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Dec. 16, all ages, Auburndale Public Library, 100 W. Bridgers Ave., Auburndale. Free. Christmas activities. 863-965-5548. http://www.auburndalefl.com/library/

12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS AT THE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Dec. 16, Auburndale Public Library, 100 W. Bridgers Ave., Auburndale. Free. Family Night. 863-965-5548. http://www.auburndalefl.com/library/

FRIDAYS

12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS AT THE LIBRARY: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 17, Auburndale Public Library, 100 W. Bridgers Ave., Auburndale. Free. Schedule a Christmas Photo. 863-965-5548. http://www.auburndalefl.com/library/

SATURDAYS

12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS AT THE LIBRARY: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 11, Auburndale Public Library, 100 W. Bridgers Ave., Auburndale. Free. Fine Exempt Day. 863-965-5548. http://www.auburndalefl.com/library/

MILK AND COOKIES WITH SANTA: 10 a.m. to noon, Dec. 11, all ages, Bartow Public Library, 2150 S. Broadway Ave., Bartow. Free. Bring your cameras. https://www.cityofbartow.net/departments-services/library, https://www.facebook.com/BartowPublicLibrary/

CHILDREN’S NATURAL ORNAMENT MAKING: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Dec. 11, Dec. 18, Dec. 22, Hammock Hollow, Bok Tower Gardens, 1151 Tower Blvd., Lake Wales. Included with membership or general admission, $16 adults, $5 children ages 5-12, children younger than 5 free, $5 dogs. Children will make an all-natural, decorative ornament to take home. Supplies provided in the Doodle Bug Art Place. Allow 15-20 minutes for your child to complete this activity. 863-676-1408. https://www.boktowergardens.org.

ANIME CLUB: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays, ages 13-18. Lake Wales Public Library, 290 Cypress Garden Lane, Lake Wales. Free. 863-678-4004, https://www.cityoflakewales.com/Library

Send kids' activities to features@theledger.com.

