Richland County restaurant inspections: critical violations

The following restaurant inspections with critical violations were conducted by Richland Public Health between Dec. 3 and Dec. 7:

• HMN Properties LLC/DBA Milo's Italian Kitchen, 1740 Park Avenue West, Ontario, Dec. 3. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). Observed a package of sliced ham in the cooler that had been opened for more than 24 hours without a date mark. Person in charge (PIC) added date mark to package of ham at the time of inspection.

• Chipotle Mexican Grill #2207, 2470 O'Possum Run Road, Mansfield, Dec. 3. Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (critical). Emailing another employee illness reporting agreement. Employees must read and sign that they understand their responsibilities. Keep for specialist's review.

TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical). About 5 pounds of guacamole on take out line at 51 degrees. Discussed with manager about their preparation procedures. The out of temperature guacamole was voluntarily destroyed.

• Domino's Pizza, 359 N. Trimble Road, Mansfield, Dec. 6. Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). PIC unable to locate signed copies of employee health policies at the time of inspection. Provided Richland Public Health's (RHP's) employee illness reporting agreement form.

• Kroger Company #N836, 1500 Lexington Ave., Mansfield, Dec. 6. Person in charge not ensuring proper cooling (critical, corrected during inspection). Sushi was not moved to walk-in cooler of blast chiller to rapidly cool to 41 degrees or below after assembly. PIC is providing guidance to employees ensure items are quickly cooled. Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (critical, corrected during inspection).

Manager could not provide where employee had been informed in a verifiable manner of the 13 reportable illnesses they are required to report. PIC provided with illness agreement at time of inspection. Handwashing sink not accessible (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). Hand sink in sushi area had cart stored in front of it. PIC moved cart at time of inspection. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical, corrected during inspection). Cooked chicken stored on shelf for raw chicken in walk-in deli cooler. PIC moved chicken to above raw meats.

Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). Raw meat stored above ready-to-eat foods in returns cooler for pick up three-door cooler. PIC moved to below ready to eat foods. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical, corrected during inspection). Meat in the retail meat display was not segregated by species. PIC had separated at time of inspection. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical). Cream cheese in reach-in cooler in sushi area was not covered.

Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical, corrected during inspection). Raw turkey stored above raw ground beef in markdown cooler. PIC moved. Foods should be stored by safe cooking temperatures. Quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (critical, corrected during inspection). Sanitizer in three compartment sink in sushi area had a strength of 100 ppm. PIC remade to 200 ppm. Quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (critical, corrected during inspection).

Three compartment sink in deli had a strength of 100 ppm. PIC remade to strength of 200 ppm. Improper cooling of TCS food (critical, corrected during inspection). Sushi in make table made one-and-a-half hours before had internal temperature of 48 degrees. PIC had moved to walk in cooler to rapidly cool to 41 degrees or below. TCS foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected during inspection). Retail hot holding unit has three bulbs out on one side. Seven, eight-piece chicken containers and one four-piece chicken were voluntarily discarded with internal temperature of between 115 degrees and 121 degrees for an undetermined amount of time.

PIC discontinued use of that side of the hot holding unit until repaired so that unit can hold internal temperatures of 135 degrees or above. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected during inspection). Multiple boxes of meat observed stored in meat room with an ambient temperature of 47 degrees. Internal temperatures were 41 degrees and below. Items moved to walk-in cooler at time of inspection.

• Domino's Pizza, 625 Lexington Ave., Mansfield, Dec. 7. Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (critical, corrected during inspection). PIC unable to locate signed copies of employee health policies at the time of inspection. Provided RPH's employee illness reporting agreement at the time of inspection. Quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (critical, corrected during inspection).

Sanitizer solution at 100 ppm in the three compartment sink at the time of inspection. PIC drained and refilled solution to a concentration of 200 ppm. Manual wash solution not being maintained at 110 degrees or above (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed the wash water at 104 degrees at the time of inspection. PIC added hot water to bring solution to 110 degrees during inspection.

For full inspection details, visit healthspace.com/Clients/Ohio/Richland/web.nsf.