ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Letters to the Editor: Border wall, COVID vaccine

By Submitted
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01jEln_0dKAmX7X00

Wall needs to be built

Since 1972 the government has built over 3,000 miles of "Sound Walls" along our highways to protect nearby homeowners from traffic sounds.

If the government can spend $6 billion on walls to protect homeowners from traffic noise, why can't it spend $5 billion to protect our lives with a completed wall on our southern border?

William Jilek, Mansfield

COVID vaccine not for everyone

I am writing in response to an opinion page column by Dick Polman, published Dec. 4, titled “There’s no cure for ‘Covidiots’”.

While Polman called people such as me “Covidiots,” what I am is a very senior citizen with an inquiring logical mind and a limited ability to do computer research. Both my husband and I had mild cases of COVID and recovered. Our doctor advised us to wait at least three months before getting the vaccine. For this I will be forever grateful because it gave me more time to research the facts, and it gave scientists more time to come up with additional facts.

A British Columbian study found that people who survived the SARS-1 virus epidemic 17 years ago were still immune to SARS-2, the COVID virus. The similarity of those two was 80% while COVID variants are 98-99% similar to the original. Therefore natural immunity protects us from the variants. An Israeli study found that natural immunity is 27 times more protective and lasts longer than the vaccine. There is no information available about how vaccination might affect a person’s natural immunity, but there is plenty of anecdotal evidence of serious health problems due to this foolish duplication.

Since this vaccine is only partially effective (you can still get COVID and spread it) mass vaccinations will cause more variants, and the pandemic will never end. This vaccine should only be used for the vulnerable where it has done a good job minimizing symptoms and saving lives.

Why does our government and the maleficent media disdain natural immunity and cheap, effective treatments while mandating the vaccine? Follow the money.

Loretta McBride, Mansfield

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Doctor provides reality check for critic of Covid-19 vaccine mandate (Your Letters)

I response to the Nov. 21, 2021, letter “Health workers go from heroes to villains” by Jeff Wolford:. It is your prerogative to be angry that you are being advised to get vaccinated against Covid. However, your letter is dangerous to our community by attempting to convince others to put the entire community at risk. Reality is reality. You cannot twist “science” to fit what you want reality to be. You imply that people are better off not being immunized, based upon a twisted understanding of one Israeli study, suggesting that “natural immunity” provides stronger protection against Covid than vaccination. One study does not provide a final answer to any issue in science, just as one stroke of a brush does not provide the entire art of a painting. One must always look at the totality of data available to form a reliable scientific conclusion or public health recommendation.
SCIENCE
Best Life

You're 3 Times More Likely to Get COVID After Vaccination If You Have This

By now, there's enough evidence to show that the currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection from the virus. A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September noted that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was 71 percent effective at preventing hospitalization from the virus, while Pfizer's and Moderna's two-dose vaccines provided 88 percent and 93 percent protection, respectively. But in the face of waning immunity over time, new variants of the virus, and specific medical conditions that may affect how the vaccines work, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are still possible. Now, a new study has shed light on which people are much more likely to get COVID after vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Repository

Letter to the editor: Don't blame the Biden administration for COVID-19 persistence

This is in response to the opinion expressed by guest columnist Katrina Trinko in your Nov. 30 edition ("A missed opportunity: President Biden is neither moderate nor competent"), wherein she criticizes the Biden administration for any number of problems we face, some of which are fair but most of which have no basis in fact or represent issues out of the direct control of any administration. Of particular concern is how she blames the Biden administration for allowing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Vaccines
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Mansfield, OH
Health
City
Mansfield, OH
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
The Independent

Covid contact: Double vaccinated will have to take daily lateral flow tests

People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

One year after FDA authorized Pfizer's COVID vaccine, cases are on the rise

Saturday marks one year since the Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine — the first of three COVID-19 vaccines now in use in the United States. During that time, more than 480 million shots have been administered, and just over 60% of eligible Americans are fully vaccinated. But even with those protections, case numbers have gone up 22% in the past two weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox40jackson.com

Dem governor declares COVID-19 emergency ‘over,’ says it’s ‘their own darn fault’ if unvaccinated get sick

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, declared in a new interview that the COVID-19 emergency is “over” and that he won’t be implementing another statewide mask mandate in response to the spread of the omicron variant, explaining that if people aren’t vaccinated at this point it’s their “own darn fault” if they get sick.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Wall#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Covid#British#Columbian#Israeli
US News and World Report

Is It Safe to Take the COVID-19 Vaccine and the Flu Shot at the Same Time?

Both the COVID-19 and the flu vaccines are safe and effective. Is it safe to get an influenza shot on the same day you get a COVID-19 vaccine, including a booster? Would getting both vaccines on the same arm boost the chances of suffering side effects? Can kids who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine – children age 5 and older – get the flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine on the same day?
PUBLIC HEALTH
washingtoninformer.com

Post Makes Unfounded Claims About Omicron ‘Symptoms’ and COVID-19 Vaccines

Scientists are still learning about the omicron variant’s ability to spread or cause severe illness and the effectiveness of the current COVID-19 vaccines in fighting it. But a Facebook post misleadingly claims to list seven “symptoms” of the new variant, then suggests they are caused by the vaccines. The list actually refers to complications of COVID-19. Two of the listed conditions are rare adverse events associated with the vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Leader Newspaper

Lies and Censorship Over Covid Child Vaccine Deaths

This past week, Dr. Michael Yeadon, the former chief science officer and ViP of Pfizer stated that it was "crazy" to give Covid vaccines to children, claiming the Covid vaccine kills "50 times" the number of children as the Covid virus. The political-corporate censorship machine - and his former employer Pfizer - landed on Yeadon like a ton of bricks, accusing him of lies and misinformation - and censored his media accounts. But the data - the hard science - backs up Yeadon's concern that the Covid vaccines will kill more children than Covid itself.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Delaware County Daily Times

Letter to the Editor: Support voluntary school-based COVID testing

Positive COVID-19 cases appear to be leveling out. Children ages 5-11 now have access to vaccines. As a parent of two young children in the Wallingford Swarthmore School District, I can almost breathe a sigh of relief. While vaccines are effective against severe illness, concerns over breakthrough infections remain. Achieving...
SWARTHMORE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here on Dec. 31

Over the last few months, officials across the U.S. have issued a number of COVID vaccine mandates to try to mitigate a summer surge brought on by the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates. These policies seemed to have had an effect: Coronavirus cases had been falling from their summer highs as summer transitioned to fall. Unfortunately, things are once again moving in the wrong direction. Numbers are back on the rise throughout the country, with a 14 percent increase overall in the last two weeks, according to The New York Times. Now, officials are announcing more vaccine mandates to try to stave off the next outbreak.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthline

New Opioids Called Nitazenes May Be 20 Times Stronger Than Fentanyl

A potent synthetic opioid class called nitazenes has been discovered after people overdosed on them. The nitazene class of medication was created over 60 years ago as a potential pain-relief medication, according to the. . Medical experts say this opioid may be up to 20 times more powerful than fentanyl.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

219
Followers
186
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy