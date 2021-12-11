Severe storms wreck havoc across the Mid-South overnight

Severe Weather Center FOX13

MID-SOUTH — The National Weather Service issued several warnings and watches throughout the evening on Friday, Dec 10 through the early morning hours on Saturday, Dec. 11.

UPDATE: 12:27 a.m. A spokesperson for the city of West Memphis told FOX13 that crews from the West Memphis Fire Department have gone to Truman, Ark. to help assist in the area.

UPDATE: 9:30 p.m. Police in Monette, Ark., in Craighead County confirmed two people were killed and at least five were injured at the Monette Manor nursing home.

UPDATE: 8:32 p.m. I-55 is closed in Pemiscot County, MO where a tornado crossed the interstate.

UPDATE: 8:15 p.m. According to police in Monette, Ark. in Craighead County, there is widespread damage through this small city. Authorities have asked for help from first responders in surrounding areas. There are reports that people may be trapped in some buildings. At this moment, there is no word on deaths or injuries.

The Mid-South is under an elevated risk for severe weather this evening. The entire FOX13 viewing area is under either a 3/5 or 4/5 Risk Zone tonight. This means that damaging winds are likely and there is a strong likelihood of tornadoes developing.

Tornados in Bay, Arkansas. Photo from Angie Burgess in Bay, AR. Bay, AR is 19 miles SE of Jonesboro and 60 miles NW of Memphis. (Angie Burgess)

Viewer Angie Burgess took this photo in Bay Ark. Friday night. Bay is 19 miles SE of Jonesboro and 60 miles NW of Memphis. It appears to show two tornadoes.

Hunter Fite shared this video From Bay, Ark.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for all of the FOX13 viewing area until 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

A cold front will be pushing through overnight and we will see temperatures fall beginning near midnight tonight and taking us into tomorrow afternoon.

Memphis broke a high record for today that had stood since 1918 of 75. We hit 79 at the airport and are awaiting final confirmation of the ultimate number. All this is helping feed the instability around the region.

Please have a way of getting weather alerts this evening and making sure you stay weather aware.

Warm, windy and stormy tonight

Overnight low will hit 60° near 5 am and will continue to fall

Skies will begin clearing tomorrow as cold air filters in

Saturday afternoon high will be in the 50′s and falling

Mostly sunny and cool Sunday

