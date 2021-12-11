ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk — and Paul McCartney

By Tyler Cowen Bloomberg Opinion
Wenatchee World
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Beatles: Get Back” documentary, which is my pick for best movie of the year, showcases an underappreciated aspect of Paul McCartney: He’s more than just an artistic genius — he’s one of the greatest managerial talents of the last century. In a recent interview,...

www.wenatcheeworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr Remember George Harrison On 20th Anniversary Of Death

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr paid tribute to George Harrison today on the 20th anniversary of their Beatles bandmate’s death. “Hard to believe that we lost George 20 years ago,” McCartney posted on Instagram along with a Beatles-era photograph of the two in a recording studio. “I miss my friend so much.” Starr posted a photo on Instagram from even earlier Beatles days, with himself and Harrison in mop tops, tuxedoes and smoking cigars. “Peace and love to you George,” Starr writes. “I miss you man.” Harrison’s widow, Olivia Harrison, posted a short, psychedelic video clip of Harrison’s song “Within You, Without You,”...
CELEBRITIES
San Francisco Chronicle

Paul McCartney, once standoffish, is now an open book

When I was a teenager, Paul McCartney was a rather covered, concealed character. His work was everywhere, but when he’d turn up in interviews, he’d deflect and make wisecracks. If someone asked him if he thought the Beatles would ever get back together, he’d always say no, he wasn’t interested. He seemed smug and pleased with himself.
CELEBRITIES
Inverse

Why Jeff Bezos’ vision of space is “more expansive” than Elon Musk’s

Elon Musk’s Mars city? It’s nothing compared to Jeff Bezos’ vision. The two billionaires are locked in a race to send humans to space, with Musk’s SpaceX far in front of Bezos’ Blue Origin venture. But the two differ on what to do when humanity arrives in space: Musk wants to establish a self-sustaining city on Mars, while Bezos would rather see humans orbiting Earth in giant space stations.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Carl Perkins
Person
Ravi Shankar
Person
John Cage
Person
Karlheinz Stockhausen
Person
Chris Dixon
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Rihanna
Person
Elvis Costello
Person
George Harrison
Person
David Gilmour
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
John Lennon
JamBase

Remembering George Harrison: Watch Final Full Concert At Royal Albert Hall In 1992

It’s been 20 years since George Harrison sadly died in Los Angeles due to complications from cancer. He was just 58 years old. Harrison was born on February 25, 1943 in Liverpool, England where he helped form The Beatles in 1960 with John Lennon and Paul McCartney. Ringo Starr joined the band in 1962. Just one year later, George and The Beatles made their first appearance at London’s famed Royal Albert Hall.
MUSIC
985theriver.com

George Harrison passed away 20 years ago today

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the death of George Harrison, who passed away from complications from lung cancer at age 58. Harrison, of course, first came to fame as the lead guitarist of The Beatles, then had a long and successful career as a solo artist. While the Fab...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vocal Music#Vc#White Album
Paste Magazine

The Beatles: Get Back and the Arrogant, Tragic Genius of Paul McCartney’s Leadership

In 2001, George Harrison passed away after a battle with lung cancer, after the 20th anniversary of John Lennon’s murder had already come and gone. The Beatles’ greatest hits compilation, 1, was released the year prior. In less than a decade, The Beatles accumulated 20 #1s, and—30 years after their highly publicized break-up—Apple/Parlophone Records released them for the first time in CD format. I was only a toddler when the early-aughts Beatlemania surged across America, but 1 was presented to me as a stocking stuffer, tucked beneath a half-dozen chocolate Santa Claus bars, to go along with the small CD/tape player my folks gifted me that same Christmas. My dad technically lived through the entirety of The Beatles’ American success, but my mom was born six months after the band broke up. Still, they fed into the long-standing institution of passing The Beatles’ music down between generations, symbolic of how you didn’t have to be present for their greatness to fall in love with it.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
Mental_Floss

Watch Paul McCartney Write "Get Back" While Waiting for John Lennon

One of the appeals of Peter Jackson's eight-hour Beatles music documentary Get Back is that it gives fans a chance to see the band's legendary members as real people. The miniseries follows the making of the 1970 album Let It Be (which had the working title Get Back), and much of the runtime is dedicated to the musicians bickering, goofing off, and taking breaks for toast and tea. But between the humanizing moments in the special, there are scenes that remind the viewer why The Beatles are still regarded as rock royalty. This clip of Paul McCartney composing "Get Back" off the top of his head shows the level of talent the band had.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thecut.com

The Rock and Jeff Bezos Are Friends?

I’m not sure why I had higher hopes for The Rock. I must have, though, because hearing Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson call billionaire Jeff Bezos his “tequila-drinking buddy” at last night’s People’s Choice Awards made me go, Huh. I assumed a year of MGK and Megan Fox would have made me numb to unexpected duos, and yet, here we are!
CELEBRITIES
1029thebuzz.com

Paul McCartney Auctioning Iconic Wings-Era Bass

Paul McCartney is but one of the legendary musicians donating iconic instruments for auction for the Music Rising charity. The auction takes Music Rising “back to its roots and will help restore the livelihood of musicians of New Orleans and surrounding regions who have suffered through the pandemic.”. On December...
MUSIC
101.9 The Rock

Paul McCartney Admits the Beatles’ Early Motivation Was Money

Paul McCartney says that the Beatles were simply cashing in before the group began to understand that they were creating something important. “When we first got out of Liverpool, it was money,” he admits in an interview promoting his new book The Lyrics with Barnes & Noble C.E.O. James Daunt. “We were kids without jobs. Suddenly here was a job, and so we wanted to get paid — and the more money, the better.”
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Flashback: Paul McCartney & Wings Release ‘Band On The Run’

Sunday (December 5th) marks the 48th anniversary of the release of Paul McCartney & Wings' Band On The Run album. 1973's Band On The Run, which reunited McCartney with legendary Beatles engineer Geoff Emerick, included three Top 10 hits — “Helen Wheels,” which peaked at Number 10 and was only included on the U.S. versions of the album, “Jet,” which topped out at Number Seven, and the title track, “Band On The Run,” which hit Number One on June 8th, 1974 and topped the charts for one week.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Paul McCartney Sings ‘Get Back’ With Tina Turner, Elton John, and Phil Collins

One of the most incredible moments in The Beatles: Get Back comes about an hour into the first episode when Paul McCartney sits down early one morning and basically writes “Get Back” in front of George Harrison and Ringo Starr. “Everything you need to know about creativity is in that moment,” Judd Apatow wrote in a tweet. “He is loose. He is open. In flow. Trusting himself. Willing to take chances. Willing to explore in a way that is not self conscious. He opens himself up to creative inspiration — then slowly it comes.” The Beatles played “Get Back” four times during...
MUSIC
The Whale 99.1 FM

Paul McCartney’s Brother Could Have Split the Beatles

Paul McCartney’s younger brother Mike said it was “fortuitous” that he didn’t become the Beatles’ drummer, noting that it could have led to the kind of sibling relationship that later destroyed fellow northern English band Oasis. “I’d been practicing on drums that had fallen off the back of a lorry...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Dhani Harrison: 5 Things To Know About George Harrison’s Son

Learn all about Dhani Harrison, the talented musician and son of Beatles superstar, George Harrison!. Arguably the most famous band in history, the Beatles are back in the spotlight with a new three-part docuseries called The Beatles: Get Back. Fans will be treated to never-before-seen footage of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison as they worked on their final album before breaking up in 1970. With lead guitarist George heavily featured in the Peter Jackson project, fans will certainly want to know everything about his only child, Dhani Harrison. Learn all about the young musician and producer, below!
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy