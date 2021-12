I totally agree with Sonia Noemi Cross’s letter that Congress must add four seats to the Supreme Court to restore balance. The right-wing majority justices simply have an agenda and are not looking out for the Constitution. It is important to note that the Republicans stole 2 seats on the court. In 2016 President Obama nominated Merrick Garland and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell would not allow a vote, because he said that the Democrats should not get that appointment in an election year. However McConnell had no problem with President Trump nominating Amy Coney Barrett, when he was up for re-election last year.

