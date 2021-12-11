ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Bangladesh Protests US Sanctions Of Its Security Chiefs

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bangladesh on Saturday called in the US ambassador to protest sanctions by Washington against its top security officers after seven people including the country's national police chief were accused by the Biden administration of human rights abuses. Washington imposed sanctions against the Rapid Action Battalion, which is accused of...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US urges Russia to withdraw from Ukraine border or face 'massive consequences'

The United States on Saturday urged Russia to pull back from the brink over Ukraine, warning that the G7 and its allies will impose tough measures if it abandons diplomacy. The warning came as Russian sabre-rattling against Ukraine and how to counter an increasingly assertive China dominated the first day of a two-day meeting of G7 foreign ministers in the British city.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

US officially allows remittance payments back to Afghanistan, despite sanctions on Taliban

The US has formally authorised personal remittance payments to Afghanistan, a crucial lifeline as millions in the country face extreme hunger after the Taliban takeover of the government and the international community continues to sanction the new regime.On Friday, the Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control announce it would allow non-commercial remittances, even those that incidentally pass through the hands of entities affiliated with sanctioned groups like the Taliban and the Haqqani Network.Even with the remittances, humanitarian experts are warning that Afghans are facing a dire predicament, after the collapse of the internationally recognised government and pullout of...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Sudan security forces fire tear gas at anti-coup protesters

Security forces fired tear gas Monday to disperse protesters in Sudan s capital in the latest street demonstrations against the October military coup and subsequent deal that reinstated deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok Protesters took to the streets in Khartoum and other Sudanese cities as part of relentless demonstrations that have engulfed the country since the military seized power on Oct. 25.The coup upended a fragile planned transition to democratic rule more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.Hamdok was reinstated last month amid...
PROTESTS
The Independent

China praises Pakistan for being against ‘politicisation’ of sports amid diplomatic boycott of Olympics

China has praised Pakistan for staying away from the “politicisation” of sports as the country faces a string of diplomatic boycotts from the US, UK, Canada and Australia over the upcoming Winter Olympics scheduled in China in February.Nong Rong, China’s envoy to Pakistan, said in a tweet on Sunday that Pakistan’s position “to oppose any form of politicisation of sports is highly appreciated”.“The Beijing Winter Olympic Games is not a stage for the posturing and grandstanding of politicians. China is ready to deliver a streamlined, safe and splendid Olympics to the world!”The Chinese ambassador’s statement comes just days after...
SPORTS
The Independent

Blinken competes with top Russian official in Indonesia

Fresh from delivering a stern new warning to Russia over Ukraine U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Indonesia on Monday to find a top aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin already in Jakarta for security talks. Just a day after joining his Group of Seven foreign minister colleagues in issuing the blunt demand for Russia to step back from a military escalation near the Ukrainian border, Blinken began a 48-hour visit to Indonesia with his plane parking in the shadow of that of Putin’s national security adviser Nikolay Patrushev. Patrushev is considered the third most senior...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islam#South Asian#State
The Independent

EU slaps sanctions on Russian mercenaries, Wagner Group

The European Union imposed sanctions Monday on a group of private Russian military contractors it accuses of fomenting violence and committing human rights abuses in the Middle East Africa and Ukraine EU foreign ministers agreed to slap asset freezes and travel bans on eight people involved with the Wagner Group, including founder Dmitry Utkin, and three oil companies linked to the group in Syria.“The Wagner Group has recruited, trained and sent private military operatives to conflict zones around the world to fuel violence, loot natural resources and intimidate civilians in violation of international law, including international human rights...
ECONOMY
AFP

Thousands of Salvadorans protest against corruption

Thousands of people protested Sunday in El Salvador's capital against corruption and what they see as a drift towards authoritarianism, days after the United States announced sanctions against a close aide of President Nayib Bukele. Bukele has drawn criticism for  making bitcoin legal tender in the country, suggesting the volatile cryptocurrency will help revitalize its struggling economy, and for legal reforms which critics say are attacks on the independence of the country's judiciary. "As a country, we have had enough of the way public officials abuse state resources, which belong to the people," lawyer Eduardo Alvarenga, 37, told AFP during the demonstration, as he carried a sign calling for an end to corruption.. Current and former judges took part in the protest, calling for respect for the separation of powers after Congress -- which is dominated by the ruling party -- dismissed all judges of the Supreme Court's constitutional chamber and judges over the age of 60.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Terrorism
dallassun.com

US Announces New Sanctions on Human Rights Day

As part of the Biden administration's efforts to infuse human rights into its foreign policy, the U.S. State Department on Friday designated 12 government officials from Uganda, China, Belarus, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Mexico for 'gross violations of human rights,' according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Seventy-three years after...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US hits Chinese, North Korean firms with sanctions

The United States unveiled a raft of new rights-abuse sanctions Friday on senior officials and entities in eight countries, including a Chinese firm specializing in facial recognition technology and a giant cartoon studio in North Korea. Timed for International Human Rights Day and supported in part by Britain and Canada, the sanctions took aim at officials accused of abetting the crackdown on anti-coup protestors in Myanmar, the oppression of Muslim Uyghurs in China's Xinjiang region and political violence in Bangladesh under the guise of a war on drugs. "Our actions today, particularly those in partnership with the United Kingdom and Canada, send a message that democracies around the world will act against those who abuse the power of the state to inflict suffering and repression," the US Treasury Department said. It said China's artificial intelligence company SenseTime, and two ethnic Uyghur political leaders in Xinjiang, Shohrat Zakir and Erken Tuniyaz, took part in the sweeping oppression of Uyghurs.
FOREIGN POLICY
buffalonynews.net

Bangladesh Foreign secy summons US envoy over sanctions imposed on RAB officials

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 11 (ANI): Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Saturday summoned the US Ambassador Earl R Miller to convey Dhaka's discontent with the designated sanctions imposed by Washington on seven present and former officials of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), local media reported on Saturday. On Friday,...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

UK issues fresh sanctions against Myanmar over human rights violation claims

Fresh sanctions have been slapped on Myanmar’s military only days after the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi was handed a two-year jail sentence.The UK has accused the South-east Asian country’s armed forces of continued suppression of the civilian population and of serious human rights violations.The move comes after Ms Suu Kyi, who was pushed out of power in February in a de facto coup by the army, was convicted on charges widely dismissed as politically motivated.The 76-year-old is being held by the military at an unknown location, facing further charges that could see her jailed for 100...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Indian farmers end yearlong protests and return home

NEW DELHI (AP) — Tens of thousands of jubilant Indian farmers on Saturday cleared protest sites on the capital’s outskirts and began returning home, marking an end to their yearlong demonstrations against agricultural reforms that were repealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in a rare retreat.
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

Exclusive-Nicaragua Embracing China to Insulate Against International Sanctions - U.S. Official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Nicaragua's sudden diplomatic switch from Taiwan to China was part of efforts by President Daniel Ortega's government to shield itself from recent international sanctions against Managua, a senior U.S. administration official said on Friday. The United States is also uncertain whether Honduras could follow suit and open diplomatic...
FOREIGN POLICY
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
27K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy