NEWFOUNDLAND, CANADA - Reading secures three points in, 3-1 win over Newfoundland on Friday night. Jackson Cressey played a role in all three goals for the Royals in the win. Cressey scored the lone goal of the first period to give the Royals a 1-0 lead midway through the period. He would then record the assist on the Grant Cooper goal in the second that proved to be the game winner.

9 DAYS AGO