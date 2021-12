The Champions League returns Wednesday on Paramount+. Dynamo Kiev and Benfica are set to face off in the final round of the Champions League group stage at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Dec. 8 at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz). Dynamo Kiev is coming off of a 2-1 loss to Bayern Munich. Benfica tied Barcelona 0-0 in their previous leg to earn one point. Dynamo Kiev (one point) is last in Group E, while Benfica (five points) is in third place in the group. The teams both need a win to help get themselves out of the bottom half of the group. Check back at CBSSports.com to keep track of this and all the UEFA Champions League events.

UEFA ・ 5 DAYS AGO