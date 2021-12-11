ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, OH

Katrick: Christmas shopping for Jesus

By Rev. Mark Katrick
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 2 days ago

What do you get for the person who has everything? This time of the year, you can hear these words decking the halls of shopping malls. And for you virtual shoppers, they echo around the walls of merchandise found online.

My mother was very easy to shop for. She was kind and generous to a fault, and always responded to any gift for any occasion with the words, “You really shouldn’t have.”

Mom had everything she’d ever wanted with her home, family, flower gardens, bird feeders, and books. You simply couldn’t go wrong by bringing home a flowering plant for the greenhouse, a sack of seeds for the bird feeder, or a music box to add to her collection. I still have and treasure one of her boxes with a cardinal perched on top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wpZhW_0dKAiJ9R00

One time I got her an ice mold in the form of a penguin. She was fascinated by these and may have even traveled to the North Pole to see them (instead of Santa) if given the opportunity. Some of our gifts to her got stored away in closets or set on shelves. Let’s put it this way: I never did find a tuxedoed bird doing backflips in the punch bowl.

Which leads me to this question. What do you get for a person who is human and Divine? In other words, how do you Christmas shop for Jesus, the reason for the season?

That baby boy, who was wrapped in swaddling clothes and laid in the manger by his mother, Mary, grew up to be the man, who was so kind and generous, that he was willing to suffer and die for our sins and save us with his amazing grace.

If you do manage to find and gift wrap something for him, he’ll always respond by saying, “You really shouldn’t have.” Then he’ll direct you to read and reflect on Ephesians 2:8-9, “For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith—and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God— not by works, so that no one can boast.”

After all was said and done, mom would have been happy with a hand-written card and the present of our presence – just spending time with her while she drank her coffee and hot chocolate in a Santa cup.

And I believe that from everything the Gospels tell us about him, Jesus would feel the same way, and be most grateful for the gift of our time and our fullest attention whenever we give it.

Here’s a suggestion for you. When you come to the last Christmas card in the big box of them you send out to family and friends, save it back for Jesus. Then hand-write a thank you note with one of those bright green or red pens. Then pull up two chairs and hand-deliver it, as you read to him the words you have written from your hearts to his heart.

You can be sure that he will turn his ear and hear every single word!

The Rev. Mark Katrick is at St John's UCC.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Katrick: Christmas shopping for Jesus

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
countryliving.com

This is the exact date you should put up your Christmas decorations

The festive season is right around the corner, but what is the exact date Brits should be putting up their Christmas decorations?. According to electrical wholesaler ERF, most households will deck the halls on Sunday 28th November this year — exactly 27 days before Christmas day. It might seem early for some, but this fits in with traditions that decorations should be put up at the beginning of Advent (four weeks before Christmas).
LIFESTYLE
Hello Magazine

25 best gifts for grandchildren from grandparents this Christmas

Children grow up far too fast these days, so for grandparents stuck on what to buy their grandchildren for Christmas, we have you covered. While some may be into toys, others may be into arts and crafts, new gadgets, or more high-tech equipment so they’re the cool one at school with the latest iPhone. However, others may be getting into beauty and trying new make-up or hair tools. But for some, a sentimental gift like a keepsake will be something they will cherish forever more.
RELATIONSHIPS
Times Gazette

Christmas traditions

Many Americans have Christmas traditions including the annual decorating their Christmas tree and sending holiday greeting cards. Germany is credited for the Christmas tree tradition. The tradition started with what Germans called a paradise tree. These were branches or wooden frames decorated with apples. These types of trees were used in German mystery or miracle plays. The plays were acted out during Advent and Christmas eve services.
FESTIVAL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Society
Newark, OH
Society
CBS DFW

Moms At Genesis Women’s Shelter Remembered This Christmas Thanks To Texas Jewelry Company

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The co-owners of local jewelry line Allie + Bess took jewelry supplies to the Genesis Women’s Shelter to help the kids staying there make bracelets to give to their moms for the holidays. Allie Wardlaw and Bess Callarman are local moms and friends who co-founded Allie and Bess in August of 2019. With an initial investment of just $100, the brand has expanded exponentially to now operate with a run rate of more than $2.5M. They say they wanted to ensure the moms are remembered this holiday season. “During the holidays, kids are for sure the focus and sometimes the mothers get forgotten, so we wanted to make sure they feel special and loved during this holiday season,” Callarman described. They say some of the kids got so into making the jewelry for their moms, that they made matching necklaces or bracelets for themselves.
LIFESTYLE
Desiring God

Jesus’s Favorite Title for Jesus

The hit CBS show Undercover Boss has enjoyed a decade-long run based on a simple premise. Conceal the identity of a high-ranking leader of a company as he or she works among ordinary employees — and make the big reveal of the boss’s true identity at the end of each episode. Part of the fun is how some folks begin to piece it together along the way.
RELIGION
Urbana Citizen

Christmas Tour of Homes

WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty Business Association will host the Christmas Tour of Homes and Christmas Lights Contest on Saturday, December 11, from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased the day of for $20 per person at the Town Hall or discounted tickets can be purchased for $15 per person ahead of time at Solomon’s Garage, Civista Bank or the Town Hall office.
WEST LIBERTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
hopeprescott.com

First Night of Christmas & Candlelight

The storm stayed away and the weather was warm for the first night of Christmas and Candlelight. Plenty of folks turned out and enjoyed music in the churches as well as the Silvey Family’s live nativity in front of the Methodist Church. Christmas and Candlelight continues this evening starting at 5pm with luminaries, music in the churches, Royston House, and WPA Gym and the live nativity. It will continue until 8pm and the public is invited. Williams Tavern is serving a buffet meal until 5pm this evening.
FESTIVAL
Mashed

Is Aldi Open On Christmas 2021?

While Aldi is a great place to shop year round (especially if you're on a budget or looking for something unique outside of the usual grocery brands), it's a haven of holiday treats this time of year. There are of course the crowd-favorite advent calendars that come filled with everything from chocolate to booze; then there are the seasonal goat cheeses in flavors like sweet cranberry, spiced gingerbread, and eggnog that would be perfect for a Christmas charcuterie board. The grocery chain even sells festive drinks like gingerbread mulled wine and melting hot chocolate snowmen for people of all ages to warm up with by the fire on a chilly Christmas Eve night.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Last Christmas#Christmas Card#Bird Feeders#Ephesians
WDTN

Christmas Shop helps Dayton students and families

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – We are launching a brand new series on 2 News Today. It’s called “Tell Me Good News.”We want to tell the stories you want to hear about all the good things happening in the Miami Valley. For our first story, we’re introducing you to a retired teacher 2 News Today Anchor […]
DAYTON, OH
Praise 93.3

Is It A Sin To Put A Christmas Tree?

Jeremiah 10:1-25: Hear the word that the Lord speaks to you, O house of Israel. Thus says the Lord: “Learn not the way of the nations, nor be dismayed at the signs of the heavens because the nations are dismayed at them, for the customs of the peoples are vanity. A tree from the forest is cut down and worked with an axe by the hands of a craftsman. They decorate it with silver and gold; they fasten it with hammer and nails so that it cannot move. Their idols are like scarecrows in a cucumber field, and they cannot speak; they have to be carried, for they cannot walk. Do not be afraid of them, for they cannot do evil, neither is it in them to do good.”
RELIGION
99.5 WKDQ

How To Make A Festive and Personal Christmas Eve Box

It's the time of year when families get together to celebrate the holidays. Most of the time, because of time, multiple family obligations, and work conflicts, that means getting together on a day other than Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Christmas has to happen whenever you can fit it into your busy schedule.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Discover Mag

Why Getting Gifts for the Holidays Feels Stressful

Have you had to deflect any nagging questions from loved ones about what you're getting them for the holidays this year? You're not alone: During December, retail spending is almost double compared to earlier parts of the year, according to the U.S. Census. And studies have found that much of our gift giving is rooted in the obligation to reciprocate. Holidays such as Hanukkah and Christmas are “ritualized occasions,” in which gift giving is meant to strengthen social bonds.
RETAIL
twollow.com

6 Joyful Ways To Spend Christmas Alone

Christmas is one of the most awaited festivals each year. It brings joy and merriment to Santa Claus, loving souls across the globe. Rum, raisins, mulled wines add to the celebration. Pets are also a part of the overwhelming Christmas. Imagine sitting around a decorated tree adorned with Santa-approved stockings and a dinner table with homemade cookies and a turkey feast.
CELEBRATIONS
Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

201
Followers
133
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Newark and Licking County, Ohio

 http://newarkadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy