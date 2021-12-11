Katrick: Christmas shopping for Jesus

What do you get for the person who has everything? This time of the year, you can hear these words decking the halls of shopping malls. And for you virtual shoppers, they echo around the walls of merchandise found online.

My mother was very easy to shop for. She was kind and generous to a fault, and always responded to any gift for any occasion with the words, “You really shouldn’t have.”

Mom had everything she’d ever wanted with her home, family, flower gardens, bird feeders, and books. You simply couldn’t go wrong by bringing home a flowering plant for the greenhouse, a sack of seeds for the bird feeder, or a music box to add to her collection. I still have and treasure one of her boxes with a cardinal perched on top.

One time I got her an ice mold in the form of a penguin. She was fascinated by these and may have even traveled to the North Pole to see them (instead of Santa) if given the opportunity. Some of our gifts to her got stored away in closets or set on shelves. Let’s put it this way: I never did find a tuxedoed bird doing backflips in the punch bowl.

Which leads me to this question. What do you get for a person who is human and Divine? In other words, how do you Christmas shop for Jesus, the reason for the season?

That baby boy, who was wrapped in swaddling clothes and laid in the manger by his mother, Mary, grew up to be the man, who was so kind and generous, that he was willing to suffer and die for our sins and save us with his amazing grace.

If you do manage to find and gift wrap something for him, he’ll always respond by saying, “You really shouldn’t have.” Then he’ll direct you to read and reflect on Ephesians 2:8-9, “For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith—and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God— not by works, so that no one can boast.”

After all was said and done, mom would have been happy with a hand-written card and the present of our presence – just spending time with her while she drank her coffee and hot chocolate in a Santa cup.

And I believe that from everything the Gospels tell us about him, Jesus would feel the same way, and be most grateful for the gift of our time and our fullest attention whenever we give it.

Here’s a suggestion for you. When you come to the last Christmas card in the big box of them you send out to family and friends, save it back for Jesus. Then hand-write a thank you note with one of those bright green or red pens. Then pull up two chairs and hand-deliver it, as you read to him the words you have written from your hearts to his heart.

You can be sure that he will turn his ear and hear every single word!

The Rev. Mark Katrick is at St John's UCC.

