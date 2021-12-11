ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, OH

Veterans column: Newark's Rittenhouse falls in Africa in World War II

By Doug Stout
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mcYcy_0dKAiDr500

Stanley Rittenhouse was born on Sept. 27, 1919, in Greenup, Kentucky. He was the third child of Rex Rittenhouse and Ethel Bryant-Rittenhouse, who already had a boy and a girl in their family.

In the 1920 census, the family is listed as living at 418 South Second Street. Sometime before April of 1924, Rex and Ethel divorced. Sometime after that, she moved with the children to Bainbridge, Ohio. Rex stayed and served as a police officer with the City of Newark. Both Rex and Ethel remarried and Stanley and his siblings spent their time between Bainbridge and Newark. In 1937, tragedy struck the family when the oldest son, 20-year-old Robert was killed in a car accident returning from Buckeye Lake on Ramp Creek Road.

During the depression in April of 1938, Stanley enlisted in the Civilian Conservation Corps. Each worker received $30.00 a month for his work in addition to room and board. The men were required to send an amount between $22.00 and $25.00 home to support their families. Stanley was most likely living in New Boston, Ohio when he enlisted in the Army at Fort Thomas, Kentucky on October 21, 1940, 14 months before the bombing at Pearl Harbor. In 1942, he was stationed at Camp Pickett, Virginia, and obtained a furlough home according to the Chillicothe Gazette. That was the last his mother heard from him.

Rittenhouse was serving with the 7th Infantry with the 3rd Infantry Division when the decision was made to invade French North Africa in November of 1942. Three beach landings were planned for November 8 in what would be known as Operation Torch. The beachheads were defended by French troops known as Vichy France. The Vichy France government had come to power after Nazi Germany had occupied France and toppled the government. This new French government headed by Marshall Philippe Pe’tain collaborated with Germany against British and American Forces.

Rittenhouse along with the 7th Infantry landed at Fedala on November 8. It was hoped the French would offer no resistance, so no naval bombing proceeded the attack. When the Americans landed at daybreak, they were met with stronger resistance than anticipated, but by the end of that day, the beachheads were secured. The plan was now to move off the beach and march inland to capture Casablanca.

On November 10, according to Taggarts Divisional History, the 7th regiment was on the right flank of the division as they approached the town. At daylight, they attacked the French forces who again put forward stiff resistance, but the Americans slowly pushed them back. That night the 7th had pushed the French back and were now on the outskirts of town. During the fighting, Rittenhouse was killed.

His parents, who didn’t even know he was overseas, received the news on  Dec. 17, 1942. He was originally buried in North Africa, but in 1948 his body was returned to Ohio for reburial. On June 12, 1948, 23-year-old, Private First Class Stanley Rittenhouse was laid to rest next to his brother in Kirkersville, Ohio at the Kirkersville Cemetery.

Doug Stout is the Veterans Project Coordinator for the Licking County Library. You may contact him at 740-349-5571 or dstout@lickingcountylibrary.org. His book "Never Forgotten: The Stories of Licking County Veterans" is available for purchase at the library or online at bookbaby.com.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Veterans column: Newark's Rittenhouse falls in Africa in World War II

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Villages Daily Sun

100-year-old World War II Air Corps veteran recounts deployment

Marvin Dykhuizen didn’t arrive in Hawaii with the U.S. Army Air Corps until 1943, but among the first things he saw were ships still half-sunk from the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Dykhuizen, now 100 years old, never had left his hometown of Lafayette, Indiana, before he was drafted during World War II, except for the occasional basketball tournament in high school. He was working a machinist apprenticeship at the Aluminum Company of America when he got the news. He said he never expected to be drafted, because the plant he worked at was helping the war effort. His father also passed away when Dykhuizen was in eighth grade, making his younger siblings and mother dependent on his income.
MILITARY
Syracuse.com

CNY World War II veteran who helped defeat Nazi Germany dies at 95

John Panighetti of Westvale, a decorated World War II veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge and helped lead American troops into Nazi Germany, died Sunday. He was 95. Panighetti served in the the 78th Infantry, dubbed the “Lightning Division,” in the months after the June 1944 “D Day” landing at Normandy. He saw action in the Bulge, a weeks-long German counter-offensive that was one of the biggest fights in the later stages of the war in Europe.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, OH
Newark, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
City
Buckeye Lake, OH
State
Virginia State
City
Bainbridge, OH
ucf.edu

UCF Students Honor World War II Veteran Through Digital Preservation Projects

Every year on Dec. 7, we observe National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day — a time to honor the 2,403 service members and civilians who were killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. The attack, referred to by President Franklin D. Roosevelt as “a date that will live in infamy,” was the catalyst for the United States declaring war on Japan and entering World War II.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Africa#French Army#The Chillicothe Gazette#The 7th Infantry#The 3rd Infantry Division#Operation Torch#Vichy France#Nazi#British#American Forces
Outsider.com

World War II Veteran Reconnected with Lost Items After 76 Years: VIDEO

This story out of Colorado is just amazing. A World War II veteran was reunited with lost items from his time in the war. A Czech reporter was metal detecting around Prague. He came across a small handful of items including a gold bracelet with an engraving. After posting the items on social media, he went about finding who they belonged to. Eventually, he came across Joe Esquibel’s family. That reporter, Petr Svihove, made sure to get the items returned.
MILITARY
13abc.com

100-year-old veteran from Dundee shares memories of World War II

DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - Out of the 16 million American veterans who served in World War II, a little more than 240,000 are still living today, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs, one of those is 100-year-old Robert Keinath, from Dundee, Michigan. “I was an aviation ordnanceman,” said Keinath.
DUNDEE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

St. Cloud veteran recalls Pearl Harbor Day, time spent serving on Tinian during World War II

ST. CLOUD — In north-central Texas in April 1943, a young man with red hair and blue eyes penned a letter back home to the family farm in Iowa. Within a few years, he'd help land planes in the midst of a hurricane and see the Enola Gay within 24 hours of the bombing of Hiroshima. But for now, he was recently drafted in World War II and just starting basic training in the Army Air Corps.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Standard Banner

Remembering World War II

Some dreams have no origin or explanation beyond the story of how they are achieved. For Jack Swanger, a 96-year-old World War II veteran of the U.S. Navy, he had pride in himself and believed in supporting his country. For two years, five months, and 14 days he followed orders, manned a 20mm cannon, and rode the Atlantic’s waves until the end of the war. While he summed it up with a quick recitation of the length of his service, there was even more to his story that a little research helped to uncover.
MILITARY
Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

201
Followers
133
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Newark and Licking County, Ohio

 http://newarkadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy