Veterans column: Newark's Rittenhouse falls in Africa in World War II

Stanley Rittenhouse was born on Sept. 27, 1919, in Greenup, Kentucky. He was the third child of Rex Rittenhouse and Ethel Bryant-Rittenhouse, who already had a boy and a girl in their family.

In the 1920 census, the family is listed as living at 418 South Second Street. Sometime before April of 1924, Rex and Ethel divorced. Sometime after that, she moved with the children to Bainbridge, Ohio. Rex stayed and served as a police officer with the City of Newark. Both Rex and Ethel remarried and Stanley and his siblings spent their time between Bainbridge and Newark. In 1937, tragedy struck the family when the oldest son, 20-year-old Robert was killed in a car accident returning from Buckeye Lake on Ramp Creek Road.

During the depression in April of 1938, Stanley enlisted in the Civilian Conservation Corps. Each worker received $30.00 a month for his work in addition to room and board. The men were required to send an amount between $22.00 and $25.00 home to support their families. Stanley was most likely living in New Boston, Ohio when he enlisted in the Army at Fort Thomas, Kentucky on October 21, 1940, 14 months before the bombing at Pearl Harbor. In 1942, he was stationed at Camp Pickett, Virginia, and obtained a furlough home according to the Chillicothe Gazette. That was the last his mother heard from him.

Rittenhouse was serving with the 7th Infantry with the 3rd Infantry Division when the decision was made to invade French North Africa in November of 1942. Three beach landings were planned for November 8 in what would be known as Operation Torch. The beachheads were defended by French troops known as Vichy France. The Vichy France government had come to power after Nazi Germany had occupied France and toppled the government. This new French government headed by Marshall Philippe Pe’tain collaborated with Germany against British and American Forces.

Rittenhouse along with the 7th Infantry landed at Fedala on November 8. It was hoped the French would offer no resistance, so no naval bombing proceeded the attack. When the Americans landed at daybreak, they were met with stronger resistance than anticipated, but by the end of that day, the beachheads were secured. The plan was now to move off the beach and march inland to capture Casablanca.

On November 10, according to Taggarts Divisional History, the 7th regiment was on the right flank of the division as they approached the town. At daylight, they attacked the French forces who again put forward stiff resistance, but the Americans slowly pushed them back. That night the 7th had pushed the French back and were now on the outskirts of town. During the fighting, Rittenhouse was killed.

His parents, who didn’t even know he was overseas, received the news on Dec. 17, 1942. He was originally buried in North Africa, but in 1948 his body was returned to Ohio for reburial. On June 12, 1948, 23-year-old, Private First Class Stanley Rittenhouse was laid to rest next to his brother in Kirkersville, Ohio at the Kirkersville Cemetery.

Doug Stout is the Veterans Project Coordinator for the Licking County Library. You may contact him at 740-349-5571 or dstout@lickingcountylibrary.org. His book "Never Forgotten: The Stories of Licking County Veterans" is available for purchase at the library or online at bookbaby.com.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Veterans column: Newark's Rittenhouse falls in Africa in World War II