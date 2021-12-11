ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky tornado death toll likely ’70-100 lost lives,’ Gov. Beshear says

By Laura Schweizer, Sebastian Posey
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jaS91_0dKAgXuH00

FRANKFORT, KY. (WKRN) – More than 50 people are dead from tornados that hit Western Kentucky overnight Friday into Saturday morning, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed.

PHOTOS: Storm damage in Kentucky

Multiple counties were affected by the storms. One of the hardest-hit cities in Kentucky was Mayfield , Governor Beshear said in a press conference , describing the area as “devastated.”

A roof reportedly collapsed at a candle factory resulting in mass casualties. The governor stated that the death toll has exceeded 50 Kentuckians but will, “probably end up closer to 70-100 lost lives.”

RELATED: Damage in Bowling Green, Ky

181 national guardsmen have been deployed for search, extractions, and debris clearance.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Mayfield, KY
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casualties#Tornados#Extreme Weather#Kentuckians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy