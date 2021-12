CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Our Lady Peace has gone back to the future -- in more ways than one. The Toronto-formed group is on the road for a short spate of dates, including a Friday stop at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights, to advance “Spiritual Machines 2,” its 10th studio album and a sequel to 2000′s lauded “Spiritual Machines.” That set was inspired by futurist Ray Kurzweil’s 1999 book, “The Age of Spiritual Machines,” and Kurzweil joins OLP again on “2″ with a new set of observations about society and predictions for where we’re headed. Produced by Dave Sitek of TV on the Radio, the album also features the return of original guitarist Mike Turner, who left OLP in 2001 and is now part of the group Crash Karma.

