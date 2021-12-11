ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myles Garrett produces sacks, but how much impact do they have for the Browns?

By Scott Patsko, cleveland.com
 2 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Myles Garrett’s most important sack of the season might’ve been his first. It came in the fourth quarter of the...

Colin Cowherd Says Browns Have Made A Decision On Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns are in their much needed bye week. Losing a disappointing game to the Ravens where the offense sputtered was not how the Browns wanted to go into the bye. It is how things turned out, and Colin Cowherd (among others) is weighing on the Baker Mayfield situation in Cleveland as of Week 12.
Details on stunning death of Demaryius Thomas, plus NFL Week 14 picks and recapping the Vikings' wild win

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Let me start things off here by saying that if we learned one thing from Thursday night's game, it's that you should never turn off a Vikings game until it's actually over and although I think we actually learned that earlier this year, it's definitely a rule that we all need to now live by. At one point in last night's game, the Vikings led 29-0 and if any other team was playing, I would have gone to bed, but if there's any team in the NFL capable of blowing a 29-0 lead, it's definitely the Vikings and it almost happened.
NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Baker Mayfield News

Baker Mayfield has been playing through several notable injuries this season. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback has had a painful 2021 season. The Browns remain in the playoff hunt, but Cleveland has not lived up to expectations this season. Part of that can likely be attributed to Mayfield having to play at far less than 100 percent health.
Myles Garrett sets Browns single-season sack record in style with strip sack, score against Ravens

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns defensive end Myles Garrett finally made the history and he did it in style against the Ravens on Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium. Garrett strip-sacked Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, scooped up the loose ball and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown with 49 seconds left in the first half to set the Browns single-season sack record with 15 sacks.
Myles Garrett enters Browns’ record books with strip sack touchdown

Myles Garrett has been a disruptive force in the trenches all year long for the Cleveland Browns and that continued in Week 14 against the Baltimore Ravens. Garrett got after Ravens’ backup quarterback Tyler Huntley for a strip sack, which he managed to scoop up and return for a touchdown. Not only did the play extend Cleveland’s lead over the rival Ravens, but it landed Garrett his own place in Cleveland Browns’ lore.
