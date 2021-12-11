Family to meet with Geisinger doctors about bringing child home

Kurtis Moore, 3, meets his sister Leanee Moore for the first time outside Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, on Dec. 3 since Leanna was born on April 19. Photo provided

SUNBURY — Justice Heller is getting closer to bringing her 8-month-old child home from Geisinger Medical Center for the first time since she was born in April.

Heller, 25, of Sunbury, reached out to the public asking for help getting her daughter, Leanee Moore, home from the hospital. Doctors said the child, who was born 12-weeks premature, needed a registered nurse, especially ones that deal in pediatric tracheostomy care, to look after the child before Leanee could be released.

The problem the Heller family faced was a lack of nurses.

The premature birth left Leanee on a trach and a ventilator to help her breathe because her lungs were extremely small and weak, according to Heller.

But after Heller told her story to The Daily Item on Wednesday, Heller said her phone blew up with messages from people as far as nearly two hours away, willing to help.

“I can’t believe all the kindness we received,” Heller said. “We are very grateful.”

Heller called Geisinger and informed them of the news. The Heller family and Geisinger Medical Center doctors will meet on Dec. 15, in Danville.

“We are hoping she could come home,” Heller said.

Heller is not the only one wishing for a Christmas gift. Leanee’s brother, Kurtis Moore, 3, asked Santa for a special present after meeting his sister for the first time on Dec. 3.

“I asked Santa to bring her home for Christmas,” Kurtis Moore said. “I am hoping to be able to see her on Christmas Day.”

Leanee is medically cleared to be released, according to Heller, but Geisinger doctors want to make sure there is a professional health care worker in the home to help train the family and oversee any issues that may occur before they release the child.

Insurance is not the problem, Heller said, it’s the lack of nursing available.

Heller’s attorney, Joel Wiest, of Sunbury, said he has been in contact with various agencies and Geisinger and is thankful for those who reached out.

The lack of nurses is becoming more of a problem and is now a critical issue, according to two state nursing association officials.

Pennsylvania State Nursing Association President Dr. Deb Cardenas said there is a shortage of nurses across the state.

“A lot of nursing shortages across the board in all specialties,” she said. “It’s the worst it has ever been. We have had them for the past 10 years, we brought this to everyone’s attention and, in general, it’s been across the board. It’s not just COVID happened, it’s been this way. It is critical anytime, but especially with COVID showing no signs of going away.”

Teri Henning, Chief Executive Officer at the Pennsylvania Homecare Association, agreed.

“There is a severe shortage of home health nurses and home care/personal care attendants in Pennsylvania,” Henning said.

“There is some additional funding coming in and we are hopeful things will improve but for now we are seeing a significant shortage.”