ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunbury, PA

Family to meet with Geisinger doctors about bringing child home

By Francis Scarcella fscarcella@dailyitem.com
The Daily Item
The Daily Item
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1in1GV_0dKAd6IW00
Kurtis Moore, 3, meets his sister Leanee Moore for the first time outside Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, on Dec. 3 since Leanna was born on April 19. Photo provided

SUNBURY — Justice Heller is getting closer to bringing her 8-month-old child home from Geisinger Medical Center for the first time since she was born in April.

Heller, 25, of Sunbury, reached out to the public asking for help getting her daughter, Leanee Moore, home from the hospital. Doctors said the child, who was born 12-weeks premature, needed a registered nurse, especially ones that deal in pediatric tracheostomy care, to look after the child before Leanee could be released.

The problem the Heller family faced was a lack of nurses.

The premature birth left Leanee on a trach and a ventilator to help her breathe because her lungs were extremely small and weak, according to Heller.

But after Heller told her story to The Daily Item on Wednesday, Heller said her phone blew up with messages from people as far as nearly two hours away, willing to help.

“I can’t believe all the kindness we received,” Heller said. “We are very grateful.”

Heller called Geisinger and informed them of the news. The Heller family and Geisinger Medical Center doctors will meet on Dec. 15, in Danville.

“We are hoping she could come home,” Heller said.

Heller is not the only one wishing for a Christmas gift. Leanee’s brother, Kurtis Moore, 3, asked Santa for a special present after meeting his sister for the first time on Dec. 3.

“I asked Santa to bring her home for Christmas,” Kurtis Moore said. “I am hoping to be able to see her on Christmas Day.”

Leanee is medically cleared to be released, according to Heller, but Geisinger doctors want to make sure there is a professional health care worker in the home to help train the family and oversee any issues that may occur before they release the child.

Insurance is not the problem, Heller said, it’s the lack of nursing available.

Heller’s attorney, Joel Wiest, of Sunbury, said he has been in contact with various agencies and Geisinger and is thankful for those who reached out.

The lack of nurses is becoming more of a problem and is now a critical issue, according to two state nursing association officials.

Pennsylvania State Nursing Association President Dr. Deb Cardenas said there is a shortage of nurses across the state.

“A lot of nursing shortages across the board in all specialties,” she said. “It’s the worst it has ever been. We have had them for the past 10 years, we brought this to everyone’s attention and, in general, it’s been across the board. It’s not just COVID happened, it’s been this way. It is critical anytime, but especially with COVID showing no signs of going away.”

Teri Henning, Chief Executive Officer at the Pennsylvania Homecare Association, agreed.

“There is a severe shortage of home health nurses and home care/personal care attendants in Pennsylvania,” Henning said.

“There is some additional funding coming in and we are hopeful things will improve but for now we are seeing a significant shortage.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Elon Musk has been named Time's 2021 Person of the Year

Time magazine named Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk as its 2021 Person of the Year on Monday. Time's editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal explained the decision to pick the richest man on Earth, saying he was emblematic of 2021 and the year's most influential person. "Person of the Year is...
BUSINESS
CNN

What Chris Wallace's big move says about streaming at CNN and Fox

New York (CNN) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Sunday morning's big surprise in the TV news world, Chris Wallace signing off from Fox News, was followed by a second surprise a few minutes later: Wallace is joining CNN as an anchor on the CNN+ streaming service.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sunbury, PA
Danville, PA
Society
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
City
Danville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Sunbury, PA
Society
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block NY health worker vaccine mandate

A divided Supreme Court on Monday turned away a pair of religious-based requests to temporarily block New York state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers. The order was unsigned, though the court’s three most conservative justices indicated they would have ruled for the religious-based objectors. A group...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Kim Kardashian West passes "baby bar" law exam

Kim Kardashian West announced Monday that she has passed the California "baby bar" law exam. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star first said she wanted to become a lawyer in 2019, and has documented her journey to a law degree ever since. "OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!"...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premature Birth#Home Care
The Hill

Biden to travel to survey Kentucky damage on Wednesday

President Biden will travel to Kentucky on Wednesday in response to the deadly tornadoes that ripped across the commonwealth and other states this weekend. Biden said he was working with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) on Monday to make sure his trip does not get in the way of recovery efforts, during a briefing from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas , Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell and others on the federal response to the tornadoes.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Hill

'Dr. Oz' to go off air on Jan. 14 amid Senate bid

"Dr. Oz" is ending after more than a decade on the air, amid Mehmet Oz's Senate bid. The last "Dr. Oz" will air on Jan. 14, Sony Pictures Television, which co-produces the long-running, syndicated daytime TV show, announced Monday. Oz's show, currently in its 13th season, debuted in 2009. The...
TV & VIDEOS
The Daily Item

The Daily Item

Sunbury, PA
2K+
Followers
173
Post
628K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Item

Comments / 0

Community Policy