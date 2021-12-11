ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alger County, MI

Winter Storm Warning issued for Alger, Delta, Luce, Northern Schoolcraft, Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-11 11:49:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Klamath Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 12:49:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. * See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. Target Area: Klamath Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties and Modoc County. In Oregon, Klamath Basin and Central and Eastern Lake County. This includes highways 97, 140, 62, 66 and 139 in addition to the cities of Klamath Falls, Tulelake, Dorris, Macdoel, and Chiloquin. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Fox News

Major winter storm to impact Western US

Another major winter storm is developing across the West with a foot of snow for the Cascades, the Sierra Nevada and the Rockies. Strong winds will bring blizzard conditions and impossible travel conditions for some areas. The risk for heavy rain and flooding will be an issue, especially for coastal...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Douglas County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 22:01:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Totals Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches above 1500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches across the foothills around 3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches across the Kalmiopsis mountains. * WHERE...Central Douglas County, Eastern Curry County and Josephine County above 1500 feet. This includes Camas Mountain, Southern portions of the Illinois Valley and the lower I-5 passes and the towns of Obrien and Cave Junction. * WHEN...until 10 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult in high remote terrain. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR
County
Delta County, MI
County
Alger County, MI
County
Luce County, MI
City
Alger, MI
County
Schoolcraft County, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Okanogan Highlands, Waterville Plateau, Wenatchee Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 05:33:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Okanogan Highlands; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Number 1 Canyon, Wauconda, Mansfield, Boulder Creek Road, Badger Mountain Road, Chesaw Road, Number 2 Canyon, Cashmere, Republic, Wenatchee, Waterville, Pangborn Airport, Chelan, Sherman Pass, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Entiat, and Inchelium. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 09:26:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-13 09:30:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region A band of snow showers will impact portions of Clearwater, Mineral, southern Lake, Missoula, southeastern Sanders, southern Flathead and northwestern Powell Counties through 930 AM MST/830 AM PST/ At 840 AM MST/740 AM PST/, Doppler radar was tracking snow showers along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Ovando Montana to Orofino Idaho. Movement was north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Visibility one-half mile or less. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Low visibility could result in dangerous driving conditions. Locations impacted include Missoula, Orofino, Superior, Ravalli, Lolo, Ronan, Plains, St. Ignatius, Alberton, Elk River, Ovando, Riverbend, Wye, Headquarters, Haugan, Seeley Lake, East Missoula, Paradise, Tarkio and Arlee. This includes Highway 200 between mile markers 0 and 17, and between mile markers 24 and 52. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Douglas County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 12:49:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Eastern Douglas County Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 1500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 5 inches. * WHERE...Central Douglas County, Eastern Curry County and Josephine County above 1500 feet. This includes Camas Mountain, Southern portions of the Illinois Valley and the lower I-5 passes and the towns of Obrien and Cave Junction. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels could dip to around 1000 feet at times, bringing small snow accumulation to those lower elevations. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Mono by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 06:03:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mono WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY * CHANGES...Updated snow forecasts to show additional amounts in higher elevations, and updated information in additional details section. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 24 inches for communities along and east of Highway 395 between 5500 and 6500 feet, except up to 6 inches for the Chalfant Valley below 5500 feet. Additional accumulations of 2 to 4 feet above 6500 feet along and west of Highway 395, and 4 to 7 feet along the Sierra crest. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong wind gusts of 50-60 mph in wind prone areas along US-395, with Sierra ridge gusts above 100 mph could cause extensive tree damage and power outages. Secure holiday decorations to prevent them from blowing away. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches/hour are expected especially near and west of US-395, with heavier bursts of snow producing snowfall rates of at least 3 inches/hour and whiteout conditions, especially late this evening into early Tuesday morning.
MONO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County South Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 14:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County South Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County South Coast. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highways 101, 154 and 192. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior PERIODS OF HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON, WITH LOW SNOW SNOW LEVELS AND LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS TONIGHT Precipitation will become steadier and heavier this morning ahead of a cold front, resulting in heavy mountain snow along the highest portions of highway 36 and highway 3 in Trinity County. Snow levels will begin lowering by mid-morning, eventually dropping below 2000 feet in Humboldt and Del Norte Counties later this afternoon. That will allow for heavy snow around Berry Summit and near the Collier Tunnel. Precipitation coverage and intensity will diminish greatly heading into this evening. However, some scattered showers will linger through the night into early Tuesday morning, as snow levels will continue to fall. Some minor accumulations will be possible at elevations as low as 1,000 feet by Tuesday morning, with some accumulations possible at some of the highway summits through Mendocino and Lake County. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 1500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible at Berry Summit and the Collier Tunnel. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult along Highway 299 near Berry Summit and on Highway 199 at the Collier Tunnel, with slippery, snow- covered road conditions and poor visibility. Some high elevation rural roadways may become impassable.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior PERIODS OF HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON, WITH LOW SNOW SNOW LEVELS AND LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS TONIGHT Precipitation will become steadier and heavier this morning ahead of a cold front, resulting in heavy mountain snow along the highest portions of highway 36 and highway 3 in Trinity County. Snow levels will begin lowering by mid-morning, eventually dropping below 2000 feet in Humboldt and Del Norte Counties this afternoon. That will allow for heavy snow around Berry Summit and near the Collier Tunnel. Precipitation coverage and intensity will diminish greatly heading into this evening. However, some scattered showers will linger through the night into early Tuesday morning, as snow levels will continue to fall. Some minor accumulations will be possible at elevations as low as 1,000 feet by Tuesday morning, which includes the highway summits through Mendocino and Lake County. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 1500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible at Berry Summit and the Collier Tunnel. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult along Highway 299 near Berry Summit and on Highway 199 at the Collier Tunnel, with slippery, snow- covered road conditions and poor visibility. Some high elevation rural roadways may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will fall through the day to around 1500 feet by late afternoon or evening.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Trinity, Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 09:03:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity; Southern Trinity PERIODS OF HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON, WITH LOW SNOW SNOW LEVELS AND LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS TONIGHT Precipitation will become steadier and heavier this morning ahead of a cold front, resulting in heavy mountain snow along the highest portions of highway 36 and highway 3 in Trinity County. Snow levels will begin lowering by mid-morning, eventually dropping below 2000 feet in Humboldt and Del Norte Counties this afternoon. That will allow for heavy snow around Berry Summit and near the Collier Tunnel. Precipitation coverage and intensity will diminish greatly heading into this evening. However, some scattered showers will linger through the night into early Tuesday morning, as snow levels will continue to fall. Some minor accumulations will be possible at elevations as low as 1,000 feet by Tuesday morning, which includes the highway summits through Mendocino and Lake County. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 3000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible along the higher elevation portions of Highway 3 and 36, with 14 to 20 inches at Scott Mountain Summit. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Southern Trinity and Northern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible along high elevation portions of Highways 3 and 36, with slippery, snow- covered roads and poor visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will fall through the day to around 1500 feet by evening.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Trinity, Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 04:10:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity; Southern Trinity PERIODS OF HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON, WITH LOW SNOW SNOW LEVELS AND LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS TONIGHT Precipitation will become steadier and heavier this morning ahead of a cold front, resulting in heavy mountain snow along the highest portions of highway 36 and highway 3 in Trinity County. Snow levels will begin lowering by mid-morning, eventually dropping below 2000 feet in Humboldt and Del Norte Counties later this afternoon. That will allow for heavy snow around Berry Summit and near the Collier Tunnel. Precipitation coverage and intensity will diminish greatly heading into this evening. However, some scattered showers will linger through the night into early Tuesday morning, as snow levels will continue to fall. Some minor accumulations will be possible at elevations as low as 1,000 feet by Tuesday morning, with some accumulations possible at some of the highway summits through Mendocino and Lake County. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 3000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible along the higher elevation portions of Highway 3 and 36, with 14 to 20 inches at Scott Mountain Summit. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Southern Trinity and Northern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible along high elevation portions of Highways 3 and 36, with slippery, snow-covered roads and poor visibility.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Trinity, Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 09:03:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity; Southern Trinity PERIODS OF HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON, WITH LOW SNOW SNOW LEVELS AND LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS TONIGHT Precipitation will become steadier and heavier this morning ahead of a cold front, resulting in heavy mountain snow along the highest portions of highway 36 and highway 3 in Trinity County. Snow levels will begin lowering by mid-morning, eventually dropping below 2000 feet in Humboldt and Del Norte Counties this afternoon. That will allow for heavy snow around Berry Summit and near the Collier Tunnel. Precipitation coverage and intensity will diminish greatly heading into this evening. However, some scattered showers will linger through the night into early Tuesday morning, as snow levels will continue to fall. Some minor accumulations will be possible at elevations as low as 1,000 feet by Tuesday morning, which includes the highway summits through Mendocino and Lake County. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 3000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible along the higher elevation portions of Highway 3 and 36, with 14 to 20 inches at Scott Mountain Summit. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Southern Trinity and Northern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible along high elevation portions of Highways 3 and 36, with slippery, snow- covered roads and poor visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will fall through the day to around 1500 feet by evening.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Trinity, Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 09:03:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity; Southern Trinity PERIODS OF HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON, WITH LOW SNOW SNOW LEVELS AND LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS TONIGHT Precipitation will become steadier and heavier this morning ahead of a cold front, resulting in heavy mountain snow along the highest portions of highway 36 and highway 3 in Trinity County. Snow levels will begin lowering by mid-morning, eventually dropping below 2000 feet in Humboldt and Del Norte Counties this afternoon. That will allow for heavy snow around Berry Summit and near the Collier Tunnel. Precipitation coverage and intensity will diminish greatly heading into this evening. However, some scattered showers will linger through the night into early Tuesday morning, as snow levels will continue to fall. Some minor accumulations will be possible at elevations as low as 1,000 feet by Tuesday morning, which includes the highway summits through Mendocino and Lake County. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 3000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible along the higher elevation portions of Highway 3 and 36, with 14 to 20 inches at Scott Mountain Summit. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Southern Trinity and Northern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible along high elevation portions of Highways 3 and 36, with slippery, snow- covered roads and poor visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will fall through the day to around 1500 feet by evening.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 12:49:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...For the Winter Storm Warning, the Siskiyou Mountains of extreme southeast Josephine county, including Greyback Rd. For the Winter Weather Advisory, the Siskiyou Mountains of southern Jackson county and the Southern Oregon Cascades. This includes Siskiyou Summit of I-5, highways 140 and 66 and Lake of the Woods. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cold temperatures will follow the snow tonight, dipping into the low to mid teens. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 22:27:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-13 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST MONDAY FOR THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF THE CAMAS PRAIRIE * WHAT...Snow for the higher elevations of the Camas Prairie. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Nezperce, Soldiers Meadow Road, Craigmont, and Winchester. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
LEWIS COUNTY, ID

