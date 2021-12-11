Winter Storm Warning issued for Alger, Delta, Luce, Northern Schoolcraft, Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior PERIODS OF HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON, WITH LOW SNOW SNOW LEVELS AND LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS TONIGHT Precipitation will become steadier and heavier this morning ahead of a cold front, resulting in heavy mountain snow along the highest portions of highway 36 and highway 3 in Trinity County. Snow levels will begin lowering by mid-morning, eventually dropping below 2000 feet in Humboldt and Del Norte Counties later this afternoon. That will allow for heavy snow around Berry Summit and near the Collier Tunnel. Precipitation coverage and intensity will diminish greatly heading into this evening. However, some scattered showers will linger through the night into early Tuesday morning, as snow levels will continue to fall. Some minor accumulations will be possible at elevations as low as 1,000 feet by Tuesday morning, with some accumulations possible at some of the highway summits through Mendocino and Lake County. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 1500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible at Berry Summit and the Collier Tunnel. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult along Highway 299 near Berry Summit and on Highway 199 at the Collier Tunnel, with slippery, snow- covered road conditions and poor visibility. Some high elevation rural roadways may become impassable.

DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO