On the second night of a back-to-back, the Cleveland Cavaliers looked like a team that needed just a little more energy. After trailing by double digits in the second half to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Cavs were able to get within two points with just over seven minutes to go. But Cleveland was able to stay tight with the Bucks or even take the lead, as they were not able to respond to 9-0 Milwaukee run that spanned nearly five minutes in the fourth quarter.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO