Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Chanel Vargas. The beautiful crunch I hear when I bite into a folded potato chip is a snacking moment I savor, but I think I might have just found a new favorite snack that replicates that satisfying moment even better. Because my diet involves avoiding gluten, dairy, and anything else that will definitely upset my sensitive stomach, it's not often I get to try prepackaged snacks. But Dang Foods created a Thai sticky rice chip that's gluten-free, vegan, soy-free, low-fat, and so delicious that I have no shame in ordering the chips in bulk for me, myself, and I.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO