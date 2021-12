SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Newington's own Michael Bohlke raced in the Eastbay Cross Country Championship on Saturday, placing 24th in the field at a time of 15:53.1. After a top-10 finish in the Northeast Regional, he earned the spot in the meet. Bohlke was one of the top runners out of Connecticut, clocking a time of 15:29 in the State Open for fourth.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO