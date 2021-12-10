2 jobs with Dartington Service Design Lab

An accidental discovery in a research project is to be examined further and may result in completely new methods for designing. Topology optimization is a recognized design method that makes it possible to create completely new design structures. The method has, for example, been used by DTU's researchers to demonstrate new and lighter design options for a number of structures, including aircraft wings and the bridge deck on suspension bridges. This is achieved by letting a supercomputer distribute the material in a defined area divided into tiny 'building blocks' known as voxels. Each voxel can either be filled with material or be 'air,' thus providing complete freedom for creating a new design.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO