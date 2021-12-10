ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

2 jobs with Dartington Service Design Lab

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJi4L_0dKAZ6VW00
  • Anywhere in Great Britain, working remotely from home.
  • Band 1 SMT, £50,500 - £55,500 (pro-rata), dependent on experience.
  • Dartington Service Design Lab
  • We are creating a new role: a Director of Learning and Impact, sitting within the Senior Management Team.
  • 3 days ago
  • Anywhere in Great Britain, working remotely from home.
  • Band 1 or 2 Senior Management Team (SMT) , £55,500 - £65,500 (pro-rata), dependent on experience.
  • Dartington Service Design Lab
  • The successful candidate will be responsible for oversight of research methods and project design, ongoing innovation in methods.
  • 3 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Colbert on Chris Wallace’s move to CNN: ‘There goes Fox News’s last shred of credibility’

“It has been a crazy and bewildering year,” said Stephen Colbert to kick off his final week of Late Shows for 2021, a year of political chaos, an attempted coup, extreme weather events and the continual bottoming-out of rightwing media. Things have gone so off the rails at Fox, the Late Show host explained, that even Chris Wallace, one of Fox News’s veteran broadcast journalists, announced this weekend that he would leave the network for CNN+ after 18 years.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

What Professional Services Jobs Will Look Like in a Post-Pandemic World

Next to the U.S. government, the professional services industry is the largest employer in Washington, D.C. According to the D.C. Policy Center, 33.1 percent of the workforce are employed in this industry. While this industry has numerous subsectors, accounting, consulting, and research are a few of the largest. Like most...
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Design#Senior Management#Smt
worldpropertyjournal.com

U.S. Demand for Architect Design Services Remains Strong in October

According to new data from the American Institute of Architects (AIA), architecture firms reported increasing demand for design services in October 2021. The ABI score for October was 54.3. While this score is down slightly from September's score of 56.6, it still indicates very strong business conditions overall (any score above 50 indicates an increase in billings from the prior month). During October, scoring for both the new project inquiries and design contracts expanded, posting scores of 62.9 and 58.0 respectively.
REAL ESTATE
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Ventilation Basics in Lab Design-Part 2: What About Fume Hoods?

(Editor’s note: This is part-2 of a three-part blog series on lab design, safety and ventilation basics. In this series, Matthew Fickett, AIA, CPHC, LEED, Director of Science + Technology at SGA, talks about the measure of the volumetric flow rate of air, fume hoods and other safety procedures.)
ENGINEERING
grcmc.org

Job Posting: Community Services Support

About us: Grand Rapids Community Media Center (GRCMC) is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to building community through media by providing avenues for self-expression and uniting diverse points of views. GRCMC programming includes public-access television stations GRTV and LiveWire, community radio station 88.1FM WYCE, community venue Wealthy Theatre, Web Development Services for nonprofits, and the local online news platform The Rapidian.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
ExecutiveBiz

Jacobs-Geosyntec JV Wins $100M Navy Contract for Environmental Design, Engineering Services

A joint venture between Jacobs and Geosyntec has won a $100 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with the U.S. Navy to perform architect and engineering work in support of U.S. environmental efforts. Geosyntec Jacobs JV will provide design and engineering services to Navy, Marine Corps and Base Realignment and Closure installations as...
MILITARY
kymkemp.com

Forest Service Hosting Virtual Job Fair on December 15

This is a press release from the U.S. Forest Service:. The USDA Forest Service is hosting a second virtual job fair to recruit wildland firefighters for the Mendocino National Forest’s On-Call (OC) Wildland Fire Program. The job fair will be on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.-12 p.m. The job fair will cover the OC program, training opportunities and the hiring process.
JOBS
ZDNet

AWS rolls out SageMaker Studio Lab, a free ML service for beginners

Amazon Web Services on Wednesday unveiled SageMaker Studio Lab, a free version of Amazon SageMaker -- the AWS service that helps customers build, train and deploy machine learning models. Designed for machine learning novices, users can try SageMaker Studio Lab without an AWS account, credit card or any cloud configuration knowledge.
SOFTWARE
BBC

Jobs and services targeted in Cornwall Council budget plans

Cornwall Council has published its draft budget proposals showing how it plans to save £55m next year. It plans to cut 410 jobs across all departments by the end of March 2022, including social workers and planning officers, saving £18m. The plans also involve closing day centres and reducing the...
ECONOMY
Aviation Week

Rocket Lab Unveils Neutron Launcher Design

Rocket Lab is turning away from traditional launch vehicle design for its medium-lift Neutron booster, which will feature a tapered reusable first stage with a wide static base to support vertical landings and a nondeployable payload fairing that remains attached to the first stage. “The challenge... Subscription Required. Rocket Lab...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aithority.com

Effectual Achieves AWS Managed Service Provider Designation

Effectual, an AWS Partner Network Premier Consulting Partner, is now an audited AWS Managed Service Provider. Effectual announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider (MSP) status. The designation recognizes Partners within the AWS Partner Network (APN) who pass a comprehensive third-party audit of all MSP capabilities.
BUSINESS
explorejeffersonpa.com

Featured Local Job: Residential Plumbing Service Technician

Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning, in Clarion, currently has an opening for a Residential Plumbing Service Technician. Plumbing Service Technician needed for small HVAC and Plumbing service company located in Clarion, PA. The successful candidate will be required to service, repair maintain, and at times install residential plumbing systems.
CLARION, PA
techxplore.com

Accidental discovery may revolutionize method for designing structures

An accidental discovery in a research project is to be examined further and may result in completely new methods for designing. Topology optimization is a recognized design method that makes it possible to create completely new design structures. The method has, for example, been used by DTU's researchers to demonstrate new and lighter design options for a number of structures, including aircraft wings and the bridge deck on suspension bridges. This is achieved by letting a supercomputer distribute the material in a defined area divided into tiny 'building blocks' known as voxels. Each voxel can either be filled with material or be 'air,' thus providing complete freedom for creating a new design.
SCIENCE
dallassun.com

Robot company will pay $200,000 for human faces for use on robots

Tech company Promobot is looking for actual people to lend their faces for the newest group of robots, and is willing to pay US$200,000 for the rights to these faces. Promobot said it is hunting for "kind and friendly" faces, but is open to applications from people of all races and genders over the age of 25.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Russia edges closer to war as new arms arrive on Ukraine’s border

A flatbed rail wagon speeding through south-west Russia last week carried an ill omen for negotiations to avert a larger war with Ukraine. On board was a Buk-M1, the kind of medium-range surface-to-air missile system that became notorious in 2014 after a missile fired from territory controlled by Russian proxies in eastern Ukraine shot down a Malaysian airliner, killing all 298 people aboard.
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

80K+
Followers
39K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy