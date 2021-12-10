CLEAN AIR FUND

The Cop26 climate summit is likely to have had “little impact” on the spread of Covid-19 in Scotland, experts have said.Public Health Scotland (PHS) said there was “no evidence of any connection” between cases of the new omicron variant and the summit – which was attended by leading politicians from across the globe, as well as thousands of delegates and protesters.A new report found that 353 people across Scotland who were infected with coronavirus reported attending an event at or were linked to the gathering - such as attending the summit itself, or taking part in workshops, protests or...

