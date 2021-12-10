ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CLEAN AIR FUND

 5 days ago
  • London. UK but remote working possible for an outstanding candidate.
  • Starting salary £75,000
  • CLEAN AIR FUND
  • The post holder leads the development of a large scale (£100m+) global partnership to reduce air pollution in major cities worldwide.

bisnow.com

First Evidence Birmingham's Clean Air Zone Is Shifting Property Market Demand

So now we have the evidence. Birmingham’s new Clean Air Zone congestion controls are literally changing the shape of the city’s property market, if this new urban logistics scheme is any guide. Five months after it was launched, the control zone — which covers all city centre roads within the...
The Independent

‘We will all go to England, one hundred per cent’: Despite tragedy, migrants still determined to get to UK

The English Channel saw its deadliest shipwreck since the migrant crisis began last week: 27 people died when their boat sunk trying to reach the UK.The tragedy, in which only two survived, has once again shone a spotlight on the dangers of making the crossing. But in France, asylum seekers living in campsites in bitterly cold temperatures remained determined to make it to the UK. Police routinely break up the camps and take down tents. After this, asylum seekers are typically transported to holding centres scattered across France where they are encouraged to file for asylum.This happened to Ali,...
Air Pollution
The Guardian

The citizenship journey: nine Europeans who became British after Brexit – photo essay

On 28 July 2021, I became a British citizen. I’ve been living in the UK for 18 years, and never considered taking this big step until now. I am proudly European and, I must admit, Brexit played a massive role in my decision. Once I started the application process, something happened to me; collecting payslips, P60s and several documents from decades ago triggered a range of conflicting emotions.
Rolling Stone

Clean Air, Clean Lines: This Modern-Looking HEPA Air Purifier Is On Sale for $90 Off

One of the best things you can get for your house, office or apartment right now is a HEPA air purifier, which helps to filter out airborne germs and potentially harmful particles. One of the best HEPA air purifiers out there is this jet-black model from Winix. Regularly $249.99+, Amazon’s latest air purifier sale has the Winix Air Purifier for just $159.99 — a whopping $90 off. Amazon Buy: Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier With True HEPA $159.99 The Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier features a True HEPA filter that captures 99.97% of airborne pollutants, dust mites, pet dander, pollen and other allergens as small as...
The Independent

New Covid mask rules in the UK: Everywhere you need to wear a face covering

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced face mask restrictions in some settings to curb the spread of the new omicron variant of Covid-19 as it continues to spread and overall case numbers climb in the run-up to Christmas.The prime minister initially announced the news at a press conference on Saturday 27 November, also saying that booster vaccines would soon be made available to younger adults and the period between second and third jabs shortened from two to three months, in accordance with expert advice.As omicron began to establish its presence in Britain, Mr Johnson was forced to tighten the rules a...
smithpharmacyrx.com

NYC's Ban on Heating Oil Helped Clean the Air

New York City's ban on a certain type of heating oil led to significant reductions in air pollutants that pose a risk to health, new research shows. “It is very encouraging to see the overall success of the Clean Heat Program in reducing pollution levels in the city, and particularly exciting to find that the policy is effective in both low- and high-income neighborhoods,” lead author Mike He said in a Columbia University news release. He did the research as a doctoral student at Columbia's Mailman School of Public Health and is now a postdoctoral fellow at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.
The Independent

‘No connection’ between Cop26 and Covid omicron variant, says Public Health Scotland

The Cop26 climate summit is likely to have had “little impact” on the spread of Covid-19 in Scotland, experts have said.Public Health Scotland (PHS) said there was “no evidence of any connection” between cases of the new omicron variant and the summit – which was attended by leading politicians from across the globe, as well as thousands of delegates and protesters.A new report found that 353 people across Scotland who were infected with coronavirus reported attending an event at or were linked to the gathering - such as attending the summit itself, or taking part in workshops, protests or...
The Independent

Scotland is first UK nation to give extra vaccine dose to half of all adults

Scotland has become the first UK nation to give a booster or third dose of Covid-19 vaccine to more than half of its entire adult population.A total of 2,250,118 extra doses had been given to over-18s as of December 14.This is the equivalent of 50.7% of this age group, according to Public Health Scotland.The milestone comes as a record 656,711 booster and third doses of vaccine were reported in the UK on Tuesday.The Government has said all eligible adults in the UK will be offered the chance to get a booster jab before the end of the month.People can have...
The Guardian

UK delays Brexit checks on goods entering from Ireland

The UK has delayed the introduction of imminent trade checks on goods moving from the island of Ireland to Britain, as both sides sought to take the sting out of the rancorous talks over post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland. The Brexit minister, David Frost, signalled his acceptance that the negotiations...
