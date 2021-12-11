ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Wake Forest looks to build confidence vs. struggling USC Upstate

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QIPg6_0dKAWhUj00

Wake Forest will have a week to reflect on its most notable performance of the season between outings.

Then it’s back to action Saturday night when South Carolina Upstate visits Winston-Salem, N.C.

“We’ve got to stay the course,” Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said. “Consistency and improvement are the keys while blocking out the noise.”

Wake Forest (8-1) won its first true road game last Saturday by trouncing Virginia Tech 80-61. This came just a few days after toppling Northwestern in overtime.

The outcome against Virginia Tech gave the Demon Deacons a victory in their Atlantic Coast Conference opener for the first time in eight years. Now it’s back to nonconference play for the next three games.

“One game, win or lose, in November or December doesn’t make a season,” Forbes said.

USC Upstate (2-6) has lost three games in a row (all at home), including the past two games against teams from the state of North Carolina. This is a potentially difficult stretch for the Spartans, with a game at No. 13 Tennessee to follow this matchup.

Coach Dave Dickerson said the objective is to show regular progress.

“I love my team,” Dickerson said. “We just got to get better. I’ve got to get better in helping them through those situations.”

Bryson Mozone leads USC Upstate in scoring with 14.4 points per game. Jordan Gainey, son of former North Carolina State guard Justin Gainey, is next at 10.1. They’re the only two players to start all eight games.

Dickerson called Gainey the team’s most consistent player. Josh Aldrich has provided steady moments and is becoming a key factor for the Spartans, Dickerson said.

The Spartans have given up more than 75 points in five of their games, so they rely on the offense keeping pace.

“We are a better shooting team (than we’ve shown at times),” Dickerson said.

This will be Wake Forest’s third home game of the season against a team from the Big South Conference after defeating Charleston Southern and North Carolina A&T.

Wake Forest also owns a home victory against Western Carolina. USC Upstate’s most recent game was a 78-73 home loss to Western Carolina.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

5-Star Running Back Is Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal

We’ve reached the end of the 2021 college football regular season and the carousel of coaches and players has already begun. But while Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma for USC might be the most-high profile coaching move, another Big 12 move could have major implications this offseason. According to Woody Wommack...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
FlurrySports

Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day is Walking on Thin Ice

Just over a year ago, Ohio State football fans were overcome with joy when the Class of 2022 top overall player, quarterback Quinn Ewers, committed to the Buckeyes. What followed was a bizarre timeline where Ewers decided to forgo his senior season of high school football and enroll a year early at Ohio State. He did this to get his name in the NFL draft sooner and also to profit off his name, image and likeness while playing for the Buckeyes a year early. He was an older class of 2022 player, who was already 18 when he showed up in Columbus before fall camp. However, CJ Stroud had locked himself in as the starter before Ewers even arrived.
OHIO STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Spencer Rattler announces decision about college football future

Spencer Rattler was a Heisman Trophy favorite to start the season, but he was ultimately benched in favor of Caleb Williams. On Monday, Rattler announced on social media that he plans to enter the transfer portal and move on from Oklahoma. Rattler missed 3 games this season, but overall collected...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Winston-salem, NC
College Sports
City
Wake Forest, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
State
Tennessee State
State
Minnesota State
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
Winston-salem, NC
Basketball
State
South Carolina State
On3.com

Will Anderson addresses Aidan Hutchinson getting Heisman nod over him

Will Anderson is widely considered the best defensive player in college football. However, a different defender was chosen to go to New York — Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson is a Heisman finalist, while Anderson wonders what could’ve been. Still, Anderson is taking his Heisman snub in-stride. Instead of...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Will Muschamp News

Will Muschamp is reportedly getting a promotion. Georgia’s football program confirmed on Saturday that defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is leaving the program to take over as head coach at Oregon. Lanning was first mentioned for the Oregon job on Friday. He’s since confirmed the news and will be leaving...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Forbes
Person
Dave Dickerson
thecomeback.com

360-pound college basketball player tosses dime after taking rough fall

The St. John Fisher Cardinals lost 100-58 to the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday night, but the D-III squad had the highlight of the game, courtesy of a massive freshman. Connor Williams — listed at 7’0″, 360 pounds — fell down and got up limping in the second half. But seconds later, he fought through the pain to make a great pass which turned into an and-one dunk for the Cardinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Oregonian

Justin Herbert reacts to Mario Cristobal leaving Oregon Ducks for Miami Hurricanes: ‘You can’t fault the guy’

One of the most dominant athletes to run through the Oregon Ducks athletic program has weighed in on Mario Cristobal bolting for Miami. Former Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert, who played for Cristobal during his first two seasons as Oregon’s head coach. was asked about his departure during an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show.”
PORTLAND, OR
Larry Brown Sports

Manny Diaz takes shot at Miami over his firing

Manny Diaz was fired by Miami on Monday after spending days with his job status in limbo. He took a shot at the school over the way his firing was handled. Miami was engaged in a very public pursuit of Mario Cristobal for about two weeks before ultimately reaching a deal with him. The school’s pursuit of Cristobal played out all the while Diaz was still employed as the head football coach.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc Upstate#Western Carolina#Big South Conference#Murray State#Spartans
On3.com

BWI Daily: What did Penn State land in Manny Diaz?

Penn State football found their next defensive coordinator on Saturday when they announced the hiring of former Miami head coach Manny Diaz. Penn State head coach James Franklin previously said that he was looking for a coach to run a similar defensive style to what former coordinator Brent Pry oversaw with the Nittany Lions.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Top Transfer QB Reportedly Visiting Ole Miss This Weekend

With Matt Corral heading to the NFL next year, Ole Miss is officially in the market for a quarterback. Lane Kiffin may have found a replacement for Corral in the form of an FCS standout. According to Chris Hummer of 247Sports, Incarnate Word transfer quarterback Cameron Ward is visiting Ole...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

28K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy