IRS Updates Guidance on Claiming Missed Covid Stimulus Payments

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe IRS on Friday updated its guidance outlining how people who didn’t receive stimulus payments last year can claim them. The economic...

James
1d ago

krcgtv.com

New stimulus payments arrive next week, some families will get $1,800

WBFF) — The American Rescue Plan authorized a lot of money to be sent to the American people in various ways. When President Joe Biden signed the bill into law in March, $1,400 payments were sent directly to most people. The bill also delivered money to people suffering from the economic effects of COVID-19 in other ways. One of the things the bill did was to expand the federal Child Tax Credit and make the first half of that credit payable directly to families.
CNN

December's child tax credit payment will be the last one unless Congress acts

(CNN) — Parents are set to get their last monthly infusion of the expanded child tax credit starting Wednesday -- unless Congress acts to extend it for another year. Eligible families have received monthly payments of up to $300 per child since July as part of the Democrats' $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, which President Joe Biden signed in March. But the beefed-up credit is only in effect for 2021.
MyChesCo

IRS Issues Guidance On the Retroactive Termination of Employee Retention Credit

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Internal Revenue Service this week issued guidance for employers regarding the retroactive termination of the Employee Retention Credit. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was enacted on November 15, 2021, amended the law so that the Employee Retention Credit applies only to wages paid before October 1, 2021, unless the employer is a recovery startup business.
WKRC

These families will get a one-time payment from the IRS in December

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - One of the most popular features of the American Rescue Plan was the stimulus money it sent directly to the American people. The bill, signed into law by President Joe Biden back in March, delivered $1,400 payments to most Americans. It also expanded the federal Child Tax Credit program and delivered the first half of the expanded credit to families in the form of monthly payments.
