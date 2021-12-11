ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitch Streamer Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins Joins ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ as Character Named Party Monster

By Cassandra Reichelt
mxdwn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitch streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins will be making his animated film debut in the fourth installment of the Hotel Transylvania franchise, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Blevins currently has 17 million Twitch followers, and according to Variety, he will play the character named Party Monster. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is...

movies.mxdwn.com

