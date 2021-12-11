ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark Federal Credit Union Teacher of Month: Janelle Hart, Marlington

 2 days ago
NAME – Janelle Hart

SCHOOL – Marlboro Elementary

RESIDENCE – Uniontown

HIGH SCHOOL ALMA MATER – Marlington

COLLEGE – Malone University

FAMILY – Husband, Rich; daughters Heidi (10) and Hannah (8).

NOMINATION – “Mrs. Janelle Hart is an outstanding teacher at Marlboro Elementary School. She is also a dedicated mentor for her students in which she offers endless support, patience, and encouragement. Mrs. Hart is always wanting to step into new roles and responsibilities for our students and staff. She leads many activities at our school, such as; Student Announcements, District Leadership Team, Building Leadership Team, Recycling Program and Afternoon Dismissal. She is an active leader in our building’s Social Club and is always bringing laughter and cheer to her colleagues. Mrs. Hart works tirelessly for her students by providing academic support and challenges, a caring heart and is a positive role model. She embraces all of her endeavors with an infectious smile and laugh that makes others feel comfortable and inspired. Mrs. Hart, you are invaluable to Marlboro Elementary and we are grateful that you are part of our family!”

WHAT SUBJECTS DO YOU TEACH (and grade level)? – Fourth grade math and science.

WHAT IS THE BEST PART OF YOUR JOB? – Seeing kids succeed, not just academically, but socially and emotionally as well.

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING PART OF YOUR JOB? – Meeting each individual need, when they are all at different levels.

WHAT SECRET TO SUCCESS WOULD YOU SHARE WITH STUDENTS? – Philippians 4:13, "I can do all things through Christ, who gives me strength."

IS TEACHING KIDS THE SAME TODAY AS WHEN YOU FIRST STARTED? – In the 18 years I've been teaching, the biggest change I've seen in education is the amount of technology that is used. Though I don’t like having the students in front of a screen too much, it’s necessary to prepare them for their future in a technological world.

YOUR STUDENTS WOULD BE SURPRISED TO KNOW THAT YOU ... – ... are part of “The Vintage Carolers,” a group that dresses up and sings for events around the holidays.

WHAT IS YOUR HIDDEN TALENT? – Karaoke! I’ve even won a few contests!!

IF YOU WEREN’T A TEACHER, YOU’D BE … – ... a secretary. I love keeping information organized!

AFTER A LONG DAY AT WORK, WHAT IS THE BEST WAY TO RELAX? – Family movie night!

